Baseball returned to the banks of the Mississippi River on Friday night and after a long offseason, nine innings wasn’t enough for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Rallying to force extra innings in its Midwest League opener, Quad Cities gave up three runs in the top of the 10th inning to drop a 5-2 game to South Bend in front of a crowd of 2,139 at Modern Woodmen Park.

River Bandits pitchers combined to strikeout 14 batters and scattered eight hits in the season opener, including a pair of base hits in the top of the 10th when the Cubs scored their runs on a pair of two-out hits.

After Quad Cities had forced the second out of the inning on a play at the plate following a fielder’s choice by Kevin Alcanatara, Hayden McGeary drove home the game-deciding run with a single to left.

Fabian Pertuz followed with a two-run single to leave the River Bandits with a three-run deficit heading into their half of the 10th.

South Bend reliever Sheldon Reed, who had walked a pair of batters in a scoreless ninth, struck out the final two batters he faced in a 1-2-3 10th to give the defending Midwest League champions the season-opening win.

“They came through with a couple of big hits late but I felt for an opener it was a pretty good game overall by both teams,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Some good pitching, some good defense and some good at-bats.’’

Quad Cities tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-out single by River Town.

Jack Pineda greeted South Bend reliever Joe Nahas with a leadoff single to right. Following back-to-back strikeouts, Carter Jensen reached on a walk before Kale Emshoff reached on a catcher’s interference call to load the bases.

Town followed by slashing a single into right, bringing Pineda home with the River Bandits’ first run and Jensen across with the tying run.

Quad Cities stranded runners in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings to move the game into extra innings.

Jensen was stranded on second in eighth after reaching on a one-out walk and advancing a bunt single by Town.

In the ninth, a one-out walk put Javier Vaz on base. Vaz stole second prior to a two-out intentional walk to Gavin Cross that preceded a wild pitch that put River Bandits on second and third.

Cayden Wallace struck out to force a deciding 10th inning.

The River Bandits rallied after missing an early opportunity to score, loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second inning.

South Bend starter Richard Gallardo worked out of the jam, recording a pair of the four strikeouts he put in the books during a five-inning start and Darryl Collins flew out to end the inning.

Conrad was pleased with the work of Quad Cities starter Noah Cameron, who struck out six batters and scattered three hits over four innings of work.

Relievers Anthony Simonelli, Tyson Guerrero and Eric Cerantola followed by combining to surrender three hits over five shutouts innings while striking out eight batters and walking two.

“Cameron settled down after the first inning and Guerrero and Cerantola both were solid throughout,’’ Conrad said. “Simonelli did a good job working himself out of a bit of a jam and that was good to see. It was the type effort you hope to see the first time out.’’

And that was as important as anything.

“The first game, there is always going to be a few nerves and jitters initially and I feel like we’ve gotten those out of the way,’’ Conrad said. “It was a start and now we move forward and get ready for the next one.’’

South Bend played with a lead throughout Cameron’s four-inning start, pushing an unearned run across in the top of the first inning and doubling its lead with a run in the top of the fourth.

The Cubs took a lead when they scored when Bradlee Beesley scored from second on a throwing error by River Bandits third baseman Cayden Wallace following an infield single by Kevin Alcantara.

A double by McGeary positioned Alcantara to score on a groundout by Fabian Pertuz in the fourth after he led off with a single.