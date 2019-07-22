LANSING, Mich. — Will Banfield committed a throwing error to allow Lansing to score its first run.
But the Clinton catcher more than made up for it later on.
Banfield lashed a 2-run double in the sixth inning to give the LumberKings the lead and send them on their way to a 4-2 victory over the Lugnuts on Monday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.
Lansing held a 2-1 lead through five innings before Banfield delivered his big hit. Clinton later added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Evan Edwards doubled and scored on a Lansing error.
Jake Walters worked six solid innings, allowing only two unearned runs, to get the victory. Elkin Alcala shut out the Lugnuts in the seventh and eighth innings, and Cam Baird struck out the side in the ninth to record his second save.