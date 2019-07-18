MIDLAND, Mich. — Will Banfield hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 16-7 win over the Great Lakes Loons Thursday at Dow Diamond.
The grand slam by Banfield capped a five-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 7-4 lead after J.D. Osborne hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.
The LumberKings rallied back from an early deficit as Great Lakes scored four runs in the first inning off Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero. Luke Heyer hit a three-run home run, part of his 2 for 4 night that also saw him pitch the ninth inning, giving up three runs on four hits.
Guerrero only lasted two-thirds of an inning before being pulled for Elkin Alcala (2-2), who pitched through the fifth inning, not allowing a run.
That allowed Clinton to mount its comeback, which started with two runs in the second inning, the first coming on an error and the second on an RBI single from Christopher Torres.
After the five-run fourth, the LumberKings added to their lead with three runs in the sixth and seventh innings, as well as the three runs in the ninth off Heyer.
Peyton Burdick was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs while J.D. Osborne was 3 for 5 with two RBIs as the LumberKings improve to 18-8 in the second half, 51-44 overall.