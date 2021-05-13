Baseball eases restrictions at Bandits' games

Fans attending Quad Cities River Bandits games now have a chance to return to seats closer to the action and are no longer required to wear masks while at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits were informed Thursday afternoon in a directive from Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development, that those restrictions based on COVID-19 concerns were being lifted effective immediately for all minor-league teams.
Local restrictions may remain in place at other venues across the country, but in the Quad-Cities the change means fans will have a chance to enjoy the seats closet to the field and can do so without being mandated to wear a face covering.
“It’s great news,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “I’ve always believed that baseball being played again in the Quad-Cities was a big sign that the country was returning to normalcy and this is another step in that direction.’’
Previous guidelines in place for last week’s season-opening games impacted only the first two home games of the River Bandits’ 2021 schedule.
Those requirements forced teams to create a 15-foot buffer between the playing field and the closest seats to the action.
Fans attending River Bandits games on Tuesday and Wednesday generally found the first four or five rows of box seats and grandstand bleachers throughout the ballpark to be unavailable with large signs reading “No guests beyond this point’’ placed in aisles to prevent access.
A mask requirement was in place in the outdoor seating areas as well, except when fans were eating and drinking.
That all changed by the time the River Bandits took the field Thursday night for the third game of an ongoing six-game home stand against Cedar Rapids.
“The best seats in the house are now available for every game,’’ Heller said. “We can sell 100 percent of the seats we have available.’’
Baseball took its action after the Center for Disease Control relaxed its recommendations on Thursday and while fans can still wear masks if they choose to do so, it will no longer be required.