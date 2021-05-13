Baseball eases restrictions at Bandits' games

Fans attending Quad Cities River Bandits games now have a chance to return to seats closer to the action and are no longer required to wear masks while at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits were informed Thursday afternoon in a directive from Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development, that those restrictions based on COVID-19 concerns were being lifted effective immediately for all minor-league teams.

Local restrictions may remain in place at other venues across the country, but in the Quad-Cities the change means fans will have a chance to enjoy the seats closet to the field and can do so without being mandated to wear a face covering.

“It’s great news,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “I’ve always believed that baseball being played again in the Quad-Cities was a big sign that the country was returning to normalcy and this is another step in that direction.’’

Previous guidelines in place for last week’s season-opening games impacted only the first two home games of the River Bandits’ 2021 schedule.

Those requirements forced teams to create a 15-foot buffer between the playing field and the closest seats to the action.