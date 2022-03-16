Baseball restores historic league names

The Quad Cities River Bandits will be the one and only champion of minor-league baseball's High-A Central League.

During the upcoming season that begins on April 8, the River Bandits will compete for a Midwest League pennant.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday the return of historic league names throughout the minor leagues, monikers that were scrapped a year ago following the reorganization of the minors.

The change is being made after Major League Baseball secured the rights to the names that had been used for decades.

For the River Bandits, that means a return to playing in the Midwest League, the name of the league Quad Cities had been a part of since 1960.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,'' Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of minor league operations and development said in a statement announcing the decision.

"We are excited for what the the future holds for each of the leagues and the communities that make up minor league baseball.''

While the name of the league Quad Cities plays in will revert to its roots, the level of play will remain unchanged.

The 12 remaining members of what was a 16-team league were elevated from low-A to high-A a year ago, moving up one step on baseball's developmental ladder.

That brought older, more experienced players to the league and that will continue to be the case in 2022.

In making the announcement, Major League Baseball indicated the change was initiated in part because of ongoing communications and feedback from fans.

After securing the rights to use the historic names of leagues, all league logos from the 2019 season will return with the exception of a new log for the Pacific Coast League.

