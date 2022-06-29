Bates measures up as Bandits edge Chiefs

There are many ways to win a baseball game.

One night after winning an 11-10 shootout, the Quad Cities River Bandits rode the strength of their pitchers to a 4-2 Midwest League victory Wednesday over Peoria in front of 6,484 fans at Modern Woodmen Park.

The largest crowd of the season looked on as Zach Haake, Caden Monke, Anderson Paulino and Kasey Kalich combined to strike out 10 batters and walk two in the victory.

“You put up those kind of numbers, you’re going to win some games," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “It was a different way to win and it was great to see."

Peoria pitchers Wilfredo Pereira and Nathanael Heredia combined to strike out eight while limiting the River Bandits to five hits, but Quad Cities maximized its few opportunities.

Parker Bates deposited a two-run homer just over the fence in right to give the River Bandits a lead in the fifth inning before breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh when he drove a triple into the corner in right.

“Sometimes, baseball can be a game of centimeters," Bates said. "Just a couple of them can make a difference."

Bates’ triple scored Morgan McCullough after he opened the inning with a single.

“It was a fastball in the lower part of the zone. I stayed tight and tried to put a good swing on it," Bates said. "I think it might have went over the top of the bag, so it was close, but it was good enough."

Burle Dixon followed by driving in an insurance run scoring Bates with a single up the middle.

The deciding runs scored after the River Bandits denied the Chiefs a chance to take the lead in the top half of the inning when Peoria opened the inning with three straight singles.

Catcher Luca Tresh picked Luis Rodriguez off at first and then tagged Tommy Jew out at the plate after shortstop Tyler Tolbert came across his body to make a play, throwing home to deny Tyler Reichenborn a chance to push Peoria in front on a grounder to the left side of the mound.

Tolbert followed by snagging a grounder by LJ Jones for an inning-ending fielder’s choice before Quad Cities scored to claim its second straight victory to open the six-game series.

By then, the pitchers were in control.

Haake, making his third start for the River Bandits on a rehab assignment from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, set a tone by striking out five Chiefs in three innings of work.

The Chiefs did collect three hits off of Haake, but a walk-free effort helped keep the game scoreless.

“Haake’s starting to come around. The (velocity) was up on his fastball and he’s starting get it all back which is what he’s here to do," Conrad said.

Pereira, making his third start of the month against Quad Cities for Peoria, allowed just one baserunner through the game’s first four innings.

“He’s kind of had our number and he wasn’t giving our guys a lot to work with," Conrad said. "It was one of those games where you have to tip your cap to him."

Dillan Shrum was hit by a pitch to open the Quad Cities second, but Pereira followed with three of the six strikeouts he recorded while limiting the River Bandits to four hits during a 6.1-inning start.

McCullough was the next River Bandit to reach base, taking first on a walk to open the bottom of the sixth.

He advanced on a passed ball before Bates slipped a homer just beyond the top of the fence in right to give Quad Cities a short-lived 2-0 advantage.

Bates even retrieved his own bat after the circling the bases following his fifth home run of the season.

Peoria evened the score in the top of the sixth, an inning which began when Reichenborn walked and stole second.

After Osvaldo Tovalin was hit by a pitch, Francisco Hernandez drove Reichenborn home with a double down the line in left.

Ramon Mendoza followed with a run-scoring groundout that briefly tied the game at 2-2.

