Bates' triple helps Bandits grab doubleheader split

With the wind blowing strongly out to left field, Parker Bates went to right.

Bates delivered a three-run triple to right field with two outs in the fourth inning of the nightcap, helping the Quad Cities River Bandits salvage a doubleheader split with a 4-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels after Cedar Rapids won the opener 8-5.

Bates' knock was the big hit the Bandits couldn't find in the first game as they stranded the bases loaded twice, only plating two runs from that scenario. The Bandits left nine runners on base in the opener.

"It was huge, it was a huge knock for us, (Bates) came through in a big way," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "The guy ahead of him, (Saul Garza) working the walk there to keep the inning going was really big. It was obviously a huge knock for us after leaving some runs out there the first game."

Bates' triple came after Anthony Prato hit a two-run home run to left field in the third inning to put Cedar Rapids up 2-0. After the hit from Bates, Cedar Rapids cut the lead to one on a home run from Seth Gray in the sixth inning, but Kasey Kalich came in to shut the door for the save in the seventh inning, striking out the side, including Christian Encarnacion-Strand after the Kernels had a runner reach second base.

"His first two outings have been really good," Conrad said of Kalich. "He's coming in late in the game and slamming the door and he did that again tonight for us."

The wind, which was reportedly blowing out to left field at 29 miles per hour prior to the opener, made for some interesting baseball.

Multiple balls were dropped, two in the field of play by Cedar Rapids fielders, scored a single and a triple due to the difficulty of the play caused by the gusts.

And the wind certainly helped the long ball, especially in the first game.

Cedar Rapids catcher Charles Mack took a 1-1 pitch in the third inning up into the heavy winds and the ball carried over the left center field wall for a 427-foot, 3-run home run to put the Kernels up 6-0.

Tyler Gentry responded in the bottom of the inning, mashing a ball 468-feet off the scoreboard in left field for a two-run home run.

The Bandits added another run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Luca Tresh to make it 6-3, then both teams traded in two runs in the sixth inning, the Bandits stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning.

Mack started the scoring in the second inning, lining a ball just over the glove of Quad Cities starter Charlie Neuweiler and into center field to score Gray. Will Holland took the very next pitch right back up the middle on a ground ball that scored two more runs.

The Bandits had a chance to get right back into the game, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame. Cedar Rapids pitcher Sean Mooney struck out Cam Williams and Diego Hernandez to end the inning.

Conrad liked that the Bandits didn't let their inability to score runners in the first game carry over into the second as they only left three runners on base in the nightcap.

"That's what these guys do, they're going to compete until the last out is made every day," Conrad said. "I tell them that we're not out of any game, it doesn't matter what the score says in any game, we're just going to give a good effort and compete until the end of the game, because you never know what can happen."

Denny Bentley (1-0) won the first game while Neuweiler (0-1) took the loss. Cedar Rapids pitcher Casey Legumina (0-1) was credited with the loss in the nightcap while Anthony Simonelli (1-0) took the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.