Bedell, Beck take next steps in pro careers

The past week has been moving week for a pair of Davenport pitchers competing in minor-league baseball.

Working his way back from Tommy John surgery more than a year ago, Davenport Central graduate Ian Bedell made his first appearance in a full-season game since May 9, 2021 on Wednesday and 2022 draft selection Jared Beck from Davenport North has made his pro debut at the low-A level.

Bedell, a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020 who was the opening-night starter for Peoria in the Midwest League in 2021, remains listed on the Chiefs roster but is currently in the midst of a string of rehab assignments in the St. Louis farm system.

On Aug. 12, Bedell made the first of three one-inning appearances for the Cardinals’ rookie-level team in the Florida Complex League, his first outings since suffering the right elbow injury during a game at Cedar Rapids during the opening week of the 2021 season.

He was reassigned to low-A Palm Beach in the Florida State League on a rehab assignment on Tuesday and pitched for the Cardinals in a relief role in a game Wednesday against St. Lucie.

Bedell worked two-thirds of an inning, giving up three unearned runs on one hit while striking out one batter and walking one.

Beck is also beginning his professional career in the Carolina League, pitching for the Orioles’ low-A Delmarva affiliate after being selected in the 13th round of this year’s draft by Baltimore following a collegiate career at St. Leo (Fla.).

When he threw his first pitch for the Shorebirds in a game last Friday at Salem, Beck became the first 7-foot player to compete in a minor-league game since 2016. The left hander allowed one hit over two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two batters in his pro debut.

Elsewhere, one of the two Quad-City area pitchers competing at the Triple-A level is on the disabled list.

Cody Sedlock, a Rock Island Alleman graduate who was the Orioles’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft, is currently on the seven-day injured list for Toledo after going 1-1 in three appearances for the Mud Hens after being dealt to Detroit by Baltimore in July.

Moline’s Matt Brill continues to work out the bullpen for the Nationals’ Triple-A Rochester affiliate, going 3-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 36 outings this season. Brill has struck out 40 batters and walked 24 in 39 innings.

At the Double-A level, Central DeWitt graduate T.J. Sikkema is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in four starts for Northwest Arkansas since being promoted from high-A after being was traded by the Yankees to the Royals last month. Sikkema has struck out 14 batters and walked 10 in 14.2 innings of work for the Naturals.

In high-A, Trenton Wallace is 0-1 in six starts for the Blue Jays’ Vancouver affiliate in the Northwest League. In 17 outings overall this season, the Davenport Assumption graduate is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA.

Also at high-A, Wilton’s Evan Reifert is 4-2 with one save and a 3.60 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Rays’ Bowling Green affiliate in the South Atlantic League.

Colton Johnson of Kewanee remains on the 60-day injured list for the Athletics’ Stockton affiliate in the low-A California League.

At the rookie level, Assumption alum Ben Beutel is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five relief outings for the White Sox team in the Arizona Complex League.

Fulton Unity Christian graduate Alex Hoppe, a sixth-round pick of the Red Sox in this year’s draft from North Carolina-Greensboro, remains assigned to Boston’s Florida Complex League camp but has not appeared in a game yet.