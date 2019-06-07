Bees edge LumberKings
On a night when the two teams combined for six hits, it was the walks that cost the Clinton LumberKings in a 2-1 loss to the Burlington Bees on Friday.
The Bees drew five walks off Clinton starter Chris Vallimont and four off reliever Alex Vesia (1-2), and twice Burlington capitalized.
Vallimont walked Spencer Griffin to lead off the third, and Griffin scored on Harrison Wenson's double to eliminate a brief 1-0 lead for the LumberKings.
Then in the fifth, Vesia walked Wenson and Justin Jones before Alvaro Rubalcaba's double scored Wenson with the eventual game-winner.
The LumberKings failed to generate much offense against the Burlington tandem of Kyle Tyler (five innings, one run, four strikeouts) and Luis Alvarado (four scoreless innings, six strikeouts).
Clinton's only hit on the night was Zach Scott's solo home run in the third inning.