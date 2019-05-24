Burlington's Spencer Griffin slugged a two-run, second-inning homer, and that was all the offense the Bees needed in dispatching Clinton 5-0 on Friday.
The LumberKings' Christopher Torres reached base three times, including a single and a triple, but the rest of Clinton's batters combined for just one hit in the shutout loss.
Clinton starter Tanner Andrews (0-2) gave up all five runs, four earned, in 5 1/3 innings. Relievers Tyler Jones and Alex Vesia held the Bees scoreless over the final 3 2/3 frames.
Cristopher Molina (3-1) and Kyle Tyler combined on the shutout for Burlington.