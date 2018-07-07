For the second time in four days, a comfortable late-inning lead didn’t prove to be a mirage for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Burlington overcame a 4-0 deficit in the final three innings Saturday night to rally for a 6-4 Midwest League victory, scoring three times in the top of the ninth to finish the come-from-behind effort.
After pulling within 4-3 in the top of the seventh, the Bees finished off Quad-Cities by scoring three times in the top of the ninth inning.
Zane Gurwitz drove home the tying and go-ahead runs after Keinner Pina reached off a leadoff single and advanced to third on an errant throw to second by third baseman Colton Shaver following a grounder by Connor Fitzsimons.
Both scored when Gurwitz greeted reliever Tanner Duncan by driving a ball into the left field corner.
Gurwitz provided an insurance run when he scored on a grounder by Orlando Martinez.
The Bees’ rally started in the seventh inning, the same point when Beloit pushed five runs across on Wednesday to complete a comeback from a 4-0 deficit to win 6-5.
An error factored into Burlington’s seventh as well, with the first run scoring on a passed ball and errant throw by catcher Ramon Castro to cut into Saturday’s 4-0 Bandits’ lead.
Leonardo Rivas pulled the Bees within a run when he tripled to right following a run-scoring infield single by Gurwitz.
In a game which saw River Bandits starting pitcher Cesar Rosado strikeout a career-high 12 batters and Bees starting pitcher Mitchell Trever ejected, the River Bandits scored all but one of their runs in the fifth.
Scott Schreiber opened the inning with a single that was followed by a walk to Castro before Marty Costes drove a three-base hit down the line and into the right field corner to bring home the game’s first two runs.
Seth Beer followed with his third single of the game, bring Costes home with a sharp drive to right which gave Quad-Cities a 3-0 advantage.
Rosado dominated throughout his 6.1 innings on the mound, setting a tone when he recorded three strikeouts in the first inning.
The River Bandits’ right hander counted 59 strikes among the 97 pitches he threw to move to 5-2 on the season, matching his previous career high of nine strikeouts when he sat down Bees clean-up hitter Spencer Griffin to end the top of the fourth.
Rosado saw his three-hit, three-walk outing end when he recorded his 12th strikeout of the game, exiting with a 4-0 lead after retiring Julio Garcia for the first out of what turned into a three-run seventh for the Bees.
Even before things were decided on the field, things were interesting Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Burlington’s Traver was tossed with two outs in the bottom of the third inning of a scoreless game.
Traver was upset that the River Bandits’ Miguelangel Sierra had been called safe at first base twice following an errant throw by third baseman Gurwitz, whose wide throw pulled Fitzsimons off the bag at first and up the line.
Fitzsimons missed an attempted tag of Sierra in front of the bag, then was unable to beat Sierra back to the bag after the River Bandits’ infielder took a step and a half beyond it.
The two safe calls brought Traver off the mound and the 6-foot-7, 255-pound right hander was quickly in the face of base umpire Lance Seilhamer, who was eventually separated from the Bees pitcher by Burlington teammates and home plate umpire Ty Krauss.
Beer, who had reached on his second single of the game before Sierra reached on the error, advanced to second on the play but the two-out, two-on threat ended quietly.
Bees reliever Max Herrmann quickly warmed up and got Logan Mattix to fly out to end the inning.