A call to the Quad-Cities bullpen went unanswered Sunday.
River Bandits relievers gave up eight runs on nine hits over the final four innings, allowing Beloit to rally for an 8-2 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
“It was probably our worst pitching performance of the year aside from that disastrous day at Burlington,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said, referencing a 28-7 loss to the Bees on April 20. “We just couldn’t put anybody away. We couldn’t get the third out. It was a tough one in a lot of ways.’’
Quad-Cities starter Enoli Paredes limited the Snappers to three hits before exiting with a 2-0 lead with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
His replacements weren’t as fortunate.
Beloit tagged reliever Carlos Sanabria for five straight two-out hits during a five-run sixth and got to Willy Collado for three more runs in the top of the seventh.
“Two long innings,’’ Storey said. "Beloit has played us tough all year. They certainly did this series.''
Sanabria’s troubles started when Jesus Lopez doubled to the gap in left-center and his relief appearance ended when Trace Loehr cracked a two-run home run to give Beloit a 5-2 lead.
Not much went right in between, either.
Ryan Gridley followed Lopez’s double with a run-scoring single which preceded a game-tying double by Skyler Weber.
A single by Nick Allen moved the Snappers ahead to stay before Loehr fell behind in the count 0-2, worked it full and then deposited the next pitch he saw over the fence in right.
“That was kind of the way the inning went for Sanabria,’’ Storey said. “We did a decent job of getting ahead in counts, but we couldn’t finish.’’
Beloit loaded the bases against Collado to open the seventh, using a groundout by Lopez to extend its lead before a wild pitch followed by a throwing error on catcher Michael Papierski brought the Snappers final two runs home.
Losing for the third time in the four-game series to open the half, Quad-Cities was unable to help itself offensively.
The River Bandits finished with three hits, none after Alfredo Angarita drove home two runs in the bottom of the third inning with a line-hugging double to left.
Angarita’s two-out hit came after Adrian Tovalin reached on a leadoff single and advanced when Papierski reached on a walk.
“There just wasn’t a lot to work with all the way around, only a couple of baserunners on walks in the final innings,’’ Storey said. “It was one of those days. The good thing in baseball is that we get to come back tomorrow and play again. Like that game at Burlington, you move on and get back at it.’’