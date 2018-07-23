Professional baseball in Beloit is in need of a late-inning rally.
Owners of the Midwest League franchise have established a Labor Day deadline to secure investment for a proposed new downtown ballpark in the southern Wisconsin city or the franchise will be sold.
Multiple funding ideas to replace antiquated Pohlman Field have been floated for nearly two decades, but none have fallen into place.
Waivers that allow the facility to operate at below existing minor-league standards are no longer expected to be granted as part of a new contractual agreement between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball which is due to be in place for the 2020 season.
Jim Angle, chairman of the Beloit Snappers’ stadium committee, said his group has worked hard to secure an investor or group of investors who are willing to keep the team in Beloit by building a new facility.
“We have met with several individuals and groups and we’ve had some close calls, but unfortunately so far nothing has worked out,’’ Angle told the Beloit Daily News.
He indicated that the Sept. 3 deadline is real, calling it “our final deadline'' and the situation is expected to be among topics of discussion when the Midwest League holds its fall meetings in the Quad-Cities.
Angle told the publication that if nothing comes together by that Labor Day date, “We will hire a broker and look to sell the team to the highest bidder. We would do that instead of just letting the league take the team away from us. It would be the smart things to do.’’
Angle said his group remains in discussions with at last one potential investor who wants to purchase the Snappers and keep the team in Beloit, which has had a Midwest League team since 1982.
The Midwest League has had no changes in its current 16-team alignment since 2010 when Bowling Green and Lake County were reassigned from the South Atlantic League to the Midwest League.
The last time a franchise relocated within the league was 2007 when a team in Battle Creek, Michigan moved to Midland, Michigan, where it now competes as Great Lakes.
Pick up the pace: Minor League Baseball has released a midseason look at how rule changes have impacted extra-inning games during the first half of the season.
Through July 1, only eight extra-inning games have gone more than three innings longer than their scheduled duration.
During the 2017 season, a total of 162 games went more than three innings beyond their scheduled nine- or seven-inning lengths and in 2016, 183 games extended beyond that threshold.
Since putting a runner on second base to begin each half inning in extra innings this year, 71 percent of 475 extra-inning games have ended in one inning and 94 percent have ended after one or two extra innings.
By comparison, during the 2017 season, 49 percent of 1,192 extra-innings games in the minor needed one extra inning and 74 percent were settled in one or two extra innings.
The home team has won 49.9 percent of the extra-inning games played through July 1 this season, compared to 46.2 percent in 2017 and 48.1 percent in 2016.
Short stay: Nico Hoerner’s appearance for South Bend in the Quad-Cities last week ended before it began.
Four games after being promoted to the Midwest League, the Cubs’ first-round selection in this year’s draft had his season end after suffering a strained ligament in his left elbow while diving for a ball in game on July 16.
Hoerner hit .400 in four games for South Bend.
On the mend: Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta made a short rehab start for Wisconsin on Wednesday.
He allowed one run on one hit while striking out five batters over two innings for the Timber Rattlers, his first Midwest League appearance since pitching for Wisconsin in 2016.
Peralta is 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA in seven starts for the Brewers this season.
Playoff tickets: Two postseason playoff ticket packages are now being offered by the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The team is selling a box seat playoff package priced at $54 and a bleacher seat playoff package for $30 with both packages providing tickets to the as many as six playoff games Quad-Cities could host this year.
The box-seat option includes the opportunity for fans to choose their seats for all six games based on availability.
Fans who are do not currently have a 12 game or larger River Bandits ticket package will receive a George Springer and Alex Bregman bobblehead with the purchase of the box seat package and will receive a George Springer bobblehead with the purchase of the bleacher ticket package.
Quad-Cities is guaranteed to host a postseason game on Sept. 6, but could host additional games on Sept. 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13. In the event that not all six games are played at Modern Woodmen Park, a credit toward tickets for the 2019 season will be awarded.
Single-game postseason tickets for the Sept. 6 game will go on sale on Aug. 13.
Playoff packages are available at the Modern Woodmen Park box office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and from 9 a.m. until the seventh inning on days when the River Bandits play at home.
Alumni report: Matt Carpenter’s collection of eight home runs in his last six games for St. Louis is eight more than the Cardinals third baseman hit when he was playing for Quad-Cities in 2009.
A 13th-round selection of St. Louis in the 2009 draft from TCU began his pro career at Batavia in the New York-Penn League, but was promoted to the River Bandits after nine games.
He hit .295 with six doubles and two triples in 29 games in the Midwest League before being promoted to high-A Palm Beach, where he hit his first professional home run late that season.
Now in his eighth major-league season, Carpenter is currently hitting .277 for St. Louis with 25 home runs.