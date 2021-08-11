Beloit silences Bandits' bats

Velez did not overpower QC batters, but found success by mixing his pitches well.

“He has multiple pitches and can throw them all for strikes,’’ Widger said. “He works in and out well and with him, you really can’t sit back and wait for a pitch because you probably aren’t going to see it.’’

The 6-foot-1 southpaw from Miami also worked with a lead after Beloit got to River Bandits starter Anthony Veneziano the second time through the order.

Veneziano worked three hitless innings to open the game, becoming the first pitcher in the Royals’ minor-league system to reach 100 strikeouts for the season with his second punch out in the first inning.

The Snappers used a pair of two-out hits to score twice in the fourth inning and tagged Veneziano for three more runs in the fifth inning to open a 5-0 lead that Quad Cities couldn’t catch.

“It was just one of those nights,’’ Widger said. “They happen. I’ll fill out the report on this one and we’ll all move on and get ready for the next one. I didn’t feel like we brought a lot of energy to this one. We need to find that.’’