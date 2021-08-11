Beloit silences Bandits' bats

Antonio Velez accomplished something Wednesday that not many pitchers have done this season against the Quad Cities River Bandits.
The Beloit lefthander silenced the River Bandits’ bats.
Named the High-A Central League pitcher of the week on Monday after limiting Wisconsin to one hit over seven innings, Velez scattered four hits over seven shutout innings in the Snappers’ 8-1 victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We knew he was tough going in. He pitched well against us earlier this season and we were hoping to make some adjustments, but it turned out to be one of those nights,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
“We haven’t had one of those in a while but he had a lot to do with it.’’
The River Bandits, now 57-27 on the season, scratched across a run in the bottom of the ninth to avoid being shutout for just the fourth time in 84 games.
Eric Cole drove home Quad Cities’ lone run on the last of its six hits in the game, sending a single into left to bring home Seuly Matias after he had opened the inning with a double.
“It’s a bit of a moral victory to take that goose egg off the board and salvage something,’’ Widger said.
But the remainder of the evening belonged to Velez and reliever Eli Villalobos, who combined to strike out six batters while walking two.
Velez did not overpower QC batters, but found success by mixing his pitches well.
“He has multiple pitches and can throw them all for strikes,’’ Widger said. “He works in and out well and with him, you really can’t sit back and wait for a pitch because you probably aren’t going to see it.’’
The 6-foot-1 southpaw from Miami also worked with a lead after Beloit got to River Bandits starter Anthony Veneziano the second time through the order.
Veneziano worked three hitless innings to open the game, becoming the first pitcher in the Royals’ minor-league system to reach 100 strikeouts for the season with his second punch out in the first inning.
The Snappers used a pair of two-out hits to score twice in the fourth inning and tagged Veneziano for three more runs in the fifth inning to open a 5-0 lead that Quad Cities couldn’t catch.
“It was just one of those nights,’’ Widger said. “They happen. I’ll fill out the report on this one and we’ll all move on and get ready for the next one. I didn’t feel like we brought a lot of energy to this one. We need to find that.’’
An extra base led Beloit to both of its runs in the fourth, when Victor Victor Mesa reached on a one-out walk and stole second before coming home on a two-out single to right by Thomas Jones.
A passed ball allowed Jones to advance, positioning him to give the Snappers a 2-0 advantage when Troy Johnston singled to center.
The first three batters Veneziano faced in the fifth collected hits in an inning that opened with a Nic Ready double to left.
Ynmanol Marinez followed with a run-scoring single to center before Jones drove a two-out double into left to bring two additional runs home.
The Snappers continued to add to their lead in the later innings.
A two-run, two-out home run to right by Kameron Misner extended the Beloit edge to 7-0.
The Snappers tacked on an additional run in the ninth when Ricky Aracena led off with a triple and scored on a Connor Scott single before the River Bandits negated the chances for a big inning by turning their third double play of the game.