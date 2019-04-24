CLINTON — Starting pitcher George Soriano did not allow a Beloit baserunner until the seventh inning Wednesday but took the loss in Clinton's 2-0 Midwest League setback at LumberKings Stadium.
The only three hits the Snappers mustered in the series finale came in the top of the seventh, including a two-run double by Logan Farrar off of reliever Nathan Alexander that decided the game.
Soriano struck out five batters before surrendering a leadoff single to Lester Madden and walking Cobie Vance to open the seventh. Madden was thrown out attempting to steal third before a single by Payton Squier put runners on the corners and ended Soriano's start.
Farrar's hit came before the LumberKings put together their biggest scoring threat in the bottom of the seventh.
Bubba Hollins opened the inning with a single, the second of Clinton's two hits in the game. Walks to Jerar Encarnacion and Sean Reynolds loaded the bases, but Wandisson Charles struck out the next three batters he faced to preserve the Snappers' shutout.