Jonathan Bermudez never strayed from the plan Monday.
The Quad-Cities lefthander attacked the top-hitting team in the Midwest League from the start of each at-bat, teaming with Hunter Martin and Garrett Gayle to craft a 1-0 shutout of Bowling Green in front of a matinee crowd of 3,282 at Modern Woodmen Park.
“The goal was to get ahead of every single batter and work from there,’’ Bermudez said. “They’re a good hitting team, all the way up and down their lineup, and we had to be ready to battle them the way we knew they would battle us.’’
In a series that saw every game decided by one run, the River Bandits earned their second straight win by pushing across the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ramiro Rodriguez scored it, leading off with a single, advancing on an errant pickoff attempt and taking third on a groundout by Freudis Nova before giving Quad-Cities the lead on a sacrifice fly to center by Austin Dennis.
“It was good to get a run home and get the win,’’ Dennis said. “The whole series was tight. We expected that. That’s a team that pitches and hits it well, just like we do.’’
Many of the River Bandits and Hot Rods were part of Tri-City and Hudson Valley teams that met for the New York-Penn League title last season, a series won by the Astros-affiliated Tri-City.
“We saw a lot of them last year and the games, most of them were like this one,’’ Dennis said. “You’ve got to find a way to win.’’
Bermudez finished off his four-hit, five-strikeout start by retiring Bowling Green in order in the sixth inning.
Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez liked the way Bermudez worked from start to finish.
“He did a good job of getting ahead of hitters, and then did an even better job of putting them away,’’ Hernandez said. “There wasn’t a lot of hard contact on their part and he had a lot to do with that.’’
Martin followed by striking out three over two innings of one-hit relief before Gayle needed five pitches to earn a save in his River Bandits’ debut, recording the last of the nine strikeouts Quad-Cities pitchers used to record their league-leading 16th shutout of the season.
“On the back end, Martin and Gayle threw a lot of strikes,’’ Hernandez said. “I wanted to throw Gayle out there into the fire and give him a chance to show us what he is about. He came in against the middle of their order in a 1-0 game and did a good job of finishing things off.’’
The Hot Rods put more than one runner on base just once and Bermudez used a strikeout to strand Bowling Green runners on second and third in the top of the fourth after Chris Betts and Grant Witherspoon reached on the only two walks allowed by Bandits pitchers.
Bermudez, who has not allowed a run in his last 14 innings of work, said the effort is what Quad-Cities pitchers expect of themselves.
“We’re doing what we can to take the plan we have on a given day and put it work. The guys who came in after me, they followed the same plan and the result was the same, a lot of 1-2-3 innings,’’ Bermudez said.
“We’ve got a goal of getting to 20 shutouts and with the pitchers we have and the defense we have backing us up every pitch of the way, we’ve got a chance to make that happen.''