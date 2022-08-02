Beutel works a scoreless pro debut

All three Quad-City area players selected in Major League Baseball’s draft last month have signed with their organizations and one, Ben Beutel, has made his professional debut.

Beutel, a Davenport Assumption alum who earned all-Big Ten honors this spring as a senior at Iowa, pitched one shutout inning out of the bullpen in the Arizona Complex League after signing as an undrafted free agent with the White Sox.

The lefthander who spent time pitching for the Clinton LumberKings in the Prospect League this summer, signed with Chicago on July 25 and was assigned to the organization’s rookie-level club in Arizona where he took the mound Saturday.

Beutel faced four batters for the White Sox while working the seventh inning of a 9-1 victory over the Dodgers, getting the first batter he faced to pop out. Jorge Puerta followed with a single to right before Beutel struck out the next two batters he faced on six pitches.

The other two area pitchers chosen in this year’s draft also beat the Monday deadline for drafted players to sign this year and have been assigned to begin their careers at venues that host rookie-level teams that compete in the Florida Complex League.

Alex Hoppe, a Fulton Unity Christian graduate from Clinton who was taken in the sixth round of the draft by the Red Sox, and Jared Beck, a 13th-round choice of the Orioles who prepped at Davenport North, signed with their respective organizations on July 26.

A 23-year-old right-handed reliever from North Carolina-Greensboro, Hoppe earned Southern Conference pitcher of the year honors after striking out 84 batters and walking 30 in 66.2 innings of work in 26 relief appearances.

He was assigned by Boston to report to the organization’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

Beck, a 7-foot lefthander who completed his senior season at St Leo (Fla.) by striking out 105 batters and walking 31 over 68.1 innings, was sent by Baltimore to its complex in Sarasota, Fla.

Once he appears in a game, he will become the second-tallest pitcher to ever take the mound in a professional baseball game.

Loek Van Mil, a 7-1 right hander, pitched in the minor leagues from 2006-16 including going 2-2 in 28 relief appearances for Beloit in the Midwest League in 2008. Van Mil made three appearances against Quad Cities and six against Clinton that season.