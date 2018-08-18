One big inning proved to be too much for the Quad-Cities River Bandits to overcome Saturday.
In a match-up between two 70-win Midwest League teams, Peoria sent 11 batters to the plate and scored all six of its runs in a 6-2 victory during a fourth inning that opened quietly in front of a crowd of 5,125 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Dennis Ortega reached on a leadoff walk, one of five served up by Edgardo Sandoval in a 3.2-inning start, and advanced to third on a pair of throwing errors following a grounder off the bat of Zach Kirtley.
Nick Plummer tied the game with a two-run double to right, advanced on a Brandon Riley single and then put Peoria ahead to stay when he scored on a Rayder Ascanio sacrifice fly to right.
Riley slid safely at home on a fielder’s choice that Wood Myers dribbled in front of the plate to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 4-2 with one out.
Nolan Gorman, an 18-year-old infielder who was the Cardinals’ first-round selection and the 19th overall choice in this year’s draft, followed with two-run homer to right that left the River Bandits in a four-run hole.
The River Bandits had multiple opportunities to rally, putting the leadoff batter on base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings before Marty Costes finished a three-hit game with an inning-opening triple in the ninth.
A pair of strikeouts and a Colton Shaver flyout ended any River Bandits’ comeback hopes.
J.P. France, drafted by Houston in the 14th round this year out of Mississippi State, replaced Sandoval win the fourth and allowed only one hit while striking out four batters and walking one over 2.1 innings in his Midwest League debut.
He teamed with Tim Hardy and Brendan Feldmann to finish off a 14-strikeout performance by Quad-Cities pitchers, surrendering one hit over the final five innings.
By then, Peoria had rallied after spotting the River Bandits a 2-0 lead.
Quad-Cities used different routes to gain its early advantage against the Chiefs, executing a double steal in the first inning and doubling the margin with the long ball two innings later.
Costes put the River Bandits on the board after doubling to open the bottom of the first and moving to third on a single by Chandler Taylor.
With two outs, Taylor broke toward second and Costes followed on delayed steal, sliding around the attempted tag of catcher Dennis Ortega.
Taylor led off the Quad-Cities’ third with his seventh home run of the season, sending an 80-miles-per-hour slider served up by Peoria starter Jake Dahlberg off the bat at 109 and depositing it an estimated 405 feet away from home plate.
The blast to right traveled 86 feet beyond the fence in right but was one of two hits the River Bandits collected during the final three innings of a five-inning start by Dahlberg.
In his first start since blanking Clinton on Monday to become the Chiefs’ first left-hander to throw a complete game shutout since 2011, Dahlberg won for the third time in his last four decisions with a six-hit effort that included striking out five batters and walking a pair.