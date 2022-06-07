Big inning undoes River Bandits against Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Chiefs didn't have an extra-base hit in the third inning of Tuesday's matchup with the Quad Cities River Bandits.

However, with six singles in the frame, they didn't need any.

Peoria exploded for five runs off those six singles, a walk and an error, sending the host Chiefs on their way to an 11-3 Class A Midwest League victory over the River Bandits in the opener of this week's six-game set at Dozer Park.

After Quad Cities starter Charlie Neuweiler (2-5) was victimized by small-ball for a run in the first inning, the Chiefs took it to an extreme in the third.

Mike Antico and Tyler Reichenborn singled off Neuweiler to start the inning and after a flyout moved Antico to third, Aaron Antonini brought him home with another single.

L.J. Jones then singled home Reichenborn and Francisco Hernandez beat out an infield single to load the bases. Thomas Francisco brought home Antonini with a sacrifice fly and, after a walk reloaded the bases, Mack Chambers' single and a throwing error on QC center fielder Diego Hernandez brought home two more to make it 6-0.

A home run by QC's Diego Hernandez in the fourth and doubles by Dillan Shrum and Morgan McCullough in the fifth cut the deficit to 6-2, but that is as close as the Bandits got in the contest.

Reichenborn's three-run homer off QC reliever Patrick Halligan made it 9-2, and Peoria tacked on two more in the seventh off QC's third pitcher, Harrison Beethe.

An error, followed by singles from Diego Hernandez and Tyler Gentry let QC score its final run.

Peoria starting pitcher Wilfredo Pereira (3-1) threw five innings of two-run baseball to get the win, and a pair of Peoria relievers did not allow an earned run in keeping the Bandits from rallying.

The River Bandits made three roster moves prior to the start of Tuesday's game, each involving the return of a player to the QC roster.

Pitcher Kasey Kalich was reassigned to the River Bandits after spending the past week with Triple-A Omaha where he appeared in one game for the Storm Chasers.

Outfielder Parker Bates returns from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he hit .111 in three games last week for the Naturals.

Infielder Rubendy Jaquez was promoted from low-A Columbia where he hit .268 over 27 games.

Davenport Central High School alum Ian Bedell opens the series remaining on the seven-day injured list for Peoria. He has not pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals' farm club yet this season.

