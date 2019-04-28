Austin Dennis and Jerar Encarnacion provided their teams with needed offensive jump starts Sunday, leading Quad-Cities and Clinton to a split of a Midwest League doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.
A leadoff single by Dennis led the River Bandits to a five-run fifth in a 6-1 victory in the opener, while Encarnacion beat out an infield single to open a three-run fourth in the LumberKings’ 3-1 win in the nightcap.
“A split isn’t what we wanted, but we used the one big inning to get the win in the first game,’’ Dennis said. “When you’re leading off, you want to get it started, get things going. We need to put together more innings like that.’’
The River Bandits’ leadoff batter reached base just three times in the 13 half-innings Quad-Cities played as it settled for a split in its four-game series with Clinton.
Dennis made that happen twice, opening the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap with a double but the LumberKings’ Humberto Mejia stranded him on the second base to finish off Clinton’s three-hit victory.
“The feeling was that we were going to come back and get that game, too, just like we did in the first game, but it didn’t happen,’’ said Dennis, who had two of the River Bandits’ three hits in the second game.
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero and Mejia combined to strike out 11 to leave the LumberKings and River Bandits with matching 12-10 records.
The LumberKings collected four of their seven hits in the deciding fourth, taking a lead when Encarnacion scored on a single by J.D. Osborne. Thomas Jones extended it to 3-0 when he followed with a two-run double.
The River Bandits, 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the nightcap, answered in the fifth when Dennis scored on a wild pitch after reaching third on a two-base fielding error on Encarnacion on his one-out single to right.
“That runners in scoring position number, that’s not going to win a lot of games,’’ Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. “I felt like we made some decent contact, but the hits just weren’t there.’’
River Bandits pitchers Brett Daniels and Felipe Tejada struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter while scattering seven hits in the second game, an effort that followed up the combined two-hit work of Luis Garcia and Jojanse Torres in the opener.
Garcia struck out seven and walked one over five innings before Torres followed with two hit-free innings.
“Both games, for the most part, I felt like our pitching did what it needed to do,’’ Hernandez said.
Sean Reynolds had both of the LumberKings’ hits in the opener, including a first-inning double which scored Connor Scott to give Clinton an early lead.
Reynolds beat out a bunt single to open the fourth before the River Bandits rallied in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game when Jeremy Pena scored from second as Jonathan Lacroix reached on a throwing error by third baseman Bubba Hollins.
Quad-Cities did more than take the lead an inning later, batting around in a fifth-run, six-hit fifth.
The first four River Bandits LumberKings starter Chris Vallimont faced reached base in an inning which matched Quad-Cities’ most productive of the season.
Ross Adolph broke the 1-1 tie with a double to right to score Dennis from first after he singled to open the inning.
“I’ve been patient, staying with the process, and I’m starting to feel good at the plate,’’ Dennis said.
Marty Costes and Scott Schreiber delivered RBI singles on both sides of a two-run single by Pena that helped provide Quad-Cities with its winning margin.