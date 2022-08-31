Big innings let Sky Carp romp to win over River Bandits

BELOIT, Wis. — Through two innings Wednesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits offense was keeping up with the Beloit Sky Carp.

Then the Bandits' offense went silent while the Sky Carp kept piling on the runs.

Beloit scored five runs in two different innings and even a late-inning rally by the River Bandits could surmount the deficit in a 16-6 Beloit win.

Quad Cities starter Noah Cameron lasted only an 1 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, but most of the damage was done off the Quad Cities bullpen.

Parker Harm only gave up two hits in his inning of work but walked four in the five-run third inning that staked Beloit to an 8-3 lead.

Then, after Riot Lugo finished off 2 1/3 clean innings, the Sky Carp went back to work off Harrison Beethe.

Two singles, two walks and a hit-by-pitch set the stage for Jan Mercado's 3-run, bases-clearing double that finished off the five-run frame and made it 13-3.

The River Bandits had briefly taken the lead in the second inning. One-out singles by Kale Emshoff and Dillan Shrum and Parker Bates getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases, and a Jack Alexander walk made it 1-1.

Peyton Wilson then singled home Shrum and Bates to make it 3-1.

The River Bandits wouldn't score any more runs until the seventh inning when Alexander's second homer of the season as a River Bandit made it 13-4. Then, Alexander struck again in the eighth, doubling home Emshoff and Bates to make it 14-6.

The comeback attempt ended there, however, and the River Bandits' Chase Wallace allowed the first four batters to reach in the bottom of the fourth inning, setting up Beloit for two more runs.

The teams face off again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with William Fleming set to start for the River Bandits against Beloit's Evan Fitterer.