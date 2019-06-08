Big innings lift Clinton
The Clinton LumberKings only scored in two innings against Burlington on Saturday.
Those innings were big enough, though, that those were all Clinton needed.
The LumberKings scored three in the fifth and six in the seventh in securing a 9-5 win over Burlington.
A solo home run by Marcos Rivera got the LumberKings on the board in the fifth, and Christopher Torres followed later that inning with a two-run blast of his own to make it 3-2.
After Burlington tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the LumberKings went to work. Christopher Torres doubled in Connor Grant for the first run of the inning. Will Banfield singled in Torres, and Jerar Encarnacion's homer plated Banfield.
Sean Reynolds finished off the LumberKings' scoring with a two-run blast of his own.
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero gave up two runs, one earned over five innings, surrendering just two hits but walking five.