Big innings propel Bandits to win

CEDAR RAPIDS — For one trip through the batting, the Quad Cities River Bandits had no answer for Cedar Rapids starter Sean Mooney on Friday.
Mooney, making his High-A debut, retired the first nine Bandits he faced, striking out more than half.
Once the River Bandits had seen Mooney, however, they pounced.
Quad Cities scored three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to pull away for the 9-5 victory and extend their division lead over the Kernels to 12 games.
Tucker Bradley started the fourth inning rally with a walk and Eric Cole followed with a single. Nick Loftin then belted the first of the Bandits' five doubles to left field to score both base runners, making the score 2-1 and erasing the short-lived lead the Kernels took in the bottom of the third.
Nathan Eaton then made it 3-1 with an RBI double, driving in Loftin.
A Gavin Stupienski single and a Rubendy Jaquez double to open the fifth chased Mooney. A wild pitch from reliever Osiris German scored Stupienski and Jaquez came home on Cole's fielder's choice grounder. Nick Loftin then singled, setting the stage for Nathan Eaton's back-breaking blow, a two-out three-run homer over the left field fence.
Back-to-back doubles by Stupienski and Jaquez plated QC's last run of the night in the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Kernels were struggling to put together a big inning against QC pitchers Charlie Neuweiler (4 innings, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, six strikeouts) and Patrick Smith (3 innings, three hits, one earned run, two strikeouts), managing only single runs in the third, fifth and seventh.
The Kernels finally put together a rally in the ninth against Bandits reliever Kasey Kalich, but the pair of runs wasn't enough as Kalich stranded the pair to preserve the QC win.
The teams are back at it tomorrow at 6:35 p.m., with Quad Cities' Anthony Veneziano slated to face Cedar Rapids' Aaron Rozek.
Roster moves: There have been multiple moves involving the River Bandits pitching staff this week.
C.J. Eldred has been reassigned by the Royals to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Yohanse Morel has been placed on the injured list and Caden Monke and Anderson Paulino have joined Quad Cities from low-A Columbia.
Monke, a left-hander who was a 14th-round draft pick this year from Arkansas, had no record and 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings of relief work for the Fireflies.
The right-handed Paulino was 6-6 with a 4.54 ERA in 21 appearances, including 11 starts over 79.1 innings for Columbia where he struck out 79 batters and walked 21.