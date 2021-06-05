Big night shows growth for Bandits' Gentry

Sending two baseballs sailing out of Modern Woodmen Park and driving home six runs, Tyler Gentry enjoyed a night to remember Wednesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Equally important, the effort provided Gentry with a reminder of the progress he is making at the onset of his career with the Kansas City Royals organization.
It was a year ago this week Kansas City selected the outfielder from Alabama in the third round of baseball’s annual draft.
With the 2020 minor-league season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a unique first year in professional baseball for all players selected last June.
Like many, Gentry participated in an instructional league camp last fall, which provided him with a taste of what expect this season and positioned him for the opportunity to begin the current season in the High A Central League with the River Bandits.
"I’ve learned a lot this year, about the game and about myself," Gentry said.
The outfielder, who has been in the lineup for 26 of the 27 games Quad Cities has played, finds himself learning with each outing.
The Arlington, Tenn., native is currently batting .253 for the River Bandits, driving in 18 runs and collecting extra bases on 11 of his 22 hits. In addition to sharing the team lead with his hit total, Gentry has also walked 13 times.
"I got off to a rough start at the plate that first series of the year in South Bend, but I feel like I’ve been making progress since then," Gentry said.
That progress really started last fall when Gentry participated in the Royals’ instructional league camp.
The experience provided him with an opportunity to sample what he could expect as he settled into the batter’s box against professional pitching.
"It was different from what I was used to at Alabama," said Gentry, who hit a team-leading .310 for the Crimson Tide as a sophomore in 2019 and was hitting .429 through 17 games in the shortened 2020 season.
The transfer showed his power potential at Alabama after playing his freshman season on a Walters State Community College team that reached the finals of the NJCAA World Series.
Gentry hit 17 homers in 266 at-bats with the Crimson Tide before being selected by the Royals last June.
"In college, it was a lot of fastballs early on, and here, guys will pitch you backwards a lot of times," Gentry said. "I’ve seen a lot of stuff up and in, guys trying to get you to chase balls out of the zone, that type of thing."
It’s part of the adjustment Gentry continues to work on.
While in college, coaches worked with Gentry to become more aggressive. Now, patience has become more of an objective with each at-bat.
That work began last fall.
"It’s something we talked about and something I worked on during the offseason and by spring, especially by the end of spring training, I felt like I was in a really good spot," Gentry said. "I feel like I’ve been able to stay true to my approach at the plate and by doing that, good things happen."
That consistency involves his approach from one day to the next as well.
"Finding that even mindset, not getting too low or too high based on one game, that’s so important here," Gentry said. "This is a long season and having that good, consistent mindset, that’s big."
Gentry demonstrated that consistent approach at the plate Wednesday night when Gentry homered in his first and final at-bats and also drove a run in with a sacrifice fly.
"It was a good night," Gentry said. "I felt like I was ready to go, had a good plan. That first homer, to the opposite field, I didn’t have to do that much other than put the barrel on the ball. I was able to hit it just right and it got out of here. The last one, I just stayed true to my approach, same with the sacrifice fly."
That is what Gentry is attempting to accomplish.
"Just continue to follow the plan, make it work for me," Gentry said. "There is a lot of season left and the idea is to just keep making progress. If I do that, it will be a good year."