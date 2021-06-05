Big night shows growth for Bandits' Gentry

That work began last fall.

"It’s something we talked about and something I worked on during the offseason and by spring, especially by the end of spring training, I felt like I was in a really good spot," Gentry said. "I feel like I’ve been able to stay true to my approach at the plate and by doing that, good things happen."

That consistency involves his approach from one day to the next as well.

"Finding that even mindset, not getting too low or too high based on one game, that’s so important here," Gentry said. "This is a long season and having that good, consistent mindset, that’s big."

Gentry demonstrated that consistent approach at the plate Wednesday night when Gentry homered in his first and final at-bats and also drove a run in with a sacrifice fly.

"It was a good night," Gentry said. "I felt like I was ready to go, had a good plan. That first homer, to the opposite field, I didn’t have to do that much other than put the barrel on the ball. I was able to hit it just right and it got out of here. The last one, I just stayed true to my approach, same with the sacrifice fly."

That is what Gentry is attempting to accomplish.

"Just continue to follow the plan, make it work for me," Gentry said. "There is a lot of season left and the idea is to just keep making progress. If I do that, it will be a good year."

