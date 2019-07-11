The Clinton LumberKings pounced on Lake County Captains starter Luis Oviedo for nine runs in 2 1/3 innings and cruised from there in a 10-1 win over Lake County on Thursday.
A quarter of LumberKings pitchers, led by starter Alberto Guerrero, worked around eight total walks in holding the Captains to a single seventh-inning run.
Guerrero (4-4) worked five scoreless innings, allowing three singles and three walks to go with five strikeouts.
Small-ball yielded two runs for the LumberKings in the opening inning, as singles by Christopher Torres and Connor Scott left runners at the corners. Scott scored on Bubba Hollins' RBI single and Scott crossed home plate after a single from Will Banfield.
The third inning, however, turned the game into a rout as Clinton plated eight runs, chasing Oviedo after he retired just one of the first eight batters in the inning.
Peyton Burdick led off with a triple and, after a groundout from Scott, scored on Hollins' single.
Banfield then walked, and Evan Edwards drove Hollins in with a single.
After Thomas Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Davis Bradshaw's single brought home Banfield and Edwards.
Zach Scott walked to end Oviedo's night before Torres greeted reliever Eli Lingos with a two-run double to left.
Burdick reached on an error, which scored Zach Scott and Torres before a Connor Scott single completed an inning in which each LumberKings reached base at least once.
The win was Clinton's fourth in a row and eighth in its last nine games.
The teams play again tonight at 6:30 with George Soriano slated to start for the LumberKings.