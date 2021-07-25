Block shines as Bandits end slide

Earning his third win in as many decisions while working into the sixth inning for the fifth time in his last six starts, Block felt in control as well, saying that catcher Will Hancock called an effective game.

“He did a great job of mixing things up, working my slider in and my fastball down and away, in and out. Things were working well,’’ Block said. “Along with trusting my defense, things worked the way they are supposed to work.’’

That work prevented Peoria from doing something it had done in the first five games of the series, take an early lead.

“We didn’t swing the bats particularly well early, but we fed off of what Block was doing,’’ Widger said. “Sometimes, pitchers can help and offense but setting a good tone and I felt A.J. gave our offense something to feed off of in the way he was able to get off the mound quickly.’’

Chiefs starter Michael YaSenka, making his second start of the series as well, struck out six and was perfect through three innings before the River Bandits put three runs on the board in the fourth.

The first of two run-scoring doubles by Michael Massey gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead before Seuly Matias swatted a two-run home run to left to give the River Bandits a three-run edge that went unchallenged.