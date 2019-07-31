Jose Bravo didn’t get a chance to finish what he started Wednesday.
The Quad-Cities starting pitcher had surrendered just one hit in front of crowd of 3,819 at Modern Woodmen Park when he exited the River Bandits’ 8-3 Midwest League victory over Burlington because of an injury while warming up prior to the start of the seventh inning.
Bravo was dealing with a cramp in his right hand as he left the field with athletic trainer Alana Ranucci by his side, dealing with a setback that followed a dominant performance that was backed up by an offense that crafted a pair of four-run innings.
"It was unfortunate he had to come out. He felt a little cramping. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but we’d rather take the precaution," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
The right-hander hadn’t given up a hit until the Bees’ Livian Soto drove a double into right with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Bravo struck out seven batters and walked just one, facing the minimum through five innings before a hit batter preceded Soto’s double during a sixth inning Bravo ended with his final strikeout.
"He finished guys off, didn’t back down when he was at 1-2, 0-2 in the count. It was one of his better outings," Hernandez said.
Danny Cody and Hunter Martin finished off the four-hit victory, an effort complemented by a Quad-Cities offense that clubbed 13 hits of its own to beat the Bees for a second straight evening, an effort which started at the start.
The River Bandits’ Michael Wielansky led off the bottom of the first inning with the first of his two triples.
"Wielansky got us going, and the guys behind him followed up the right way," Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening inning, collecting four hits from the first five batters to face Burlington starting pitcher Luis Alvarado.
Cesar Salazar followed Wielansky’s three-base hit to right with a run-scoring single, the first of his three hits in the game.
Freudis Nova added a two-run double in the first that David Hensley followed with a sacrifice fly to center, giving the River Bandits a 4-0 lead before Alvarado’s abbreviated start ended after he reached 35 pitches, the maximum the Bees’ parent Angels allow a pitcher to throw in a single inning.
Quad-Cities doubled its lead in the sixth when the first six batters to face Burlington reliever Parker Joe Robinson all collected hits.
A pair of runs crossed on a single by Oscar Campos before Wielanksy split the gap in right center with a triple. Salazar followed by driving Wielansky home with a a single to right.
"We did a good job of stringing some good at-bats together in a couple of innings and putting some runs on the board," Hernandez said. "It was a good collective offensive effort."
Back-to-back doubles in the top of the eighth by the Bees’ Connor Fitzsimons and Alvaro Rubalcaba denied the River Bandits a chance to add to their collection of 17 shutouts. Rubalcaba’s seventh double of the season drove home a pair of runs after Ryan Vega opened the inning by reaching on a walk.
"Cody was thrown into a tough position there for a first time out, but I’m sure he’ll learn from it, and Martin came in and calmed things down and finished it off for us," Hernandez said. “It was a good overall team effort."