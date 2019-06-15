It was over almost before it started Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run first inning that led the River Bandits to a rain-shortened 5-0 victory over Wisconsin in front of a crowd of 2,638.
Following a 30-minute delay, the Midwest League game was called complete after six innings because of rain.
That came a little over two hours after Quad-Cities ended an abbreviated start by the Timber Rattlers’ Scotty Sunitsch.
The left-hander recorded just two outs, pulled after eight of the nine batters he faced reached base in an inning which saw the River Bandits collect five of their eight hits, walk twice and take advantage of an errant pickoff attempt.
By the time reliever Peter Strzelecki did get Austin Dennis to ground out to end an inning he started with a single to center, Quad-Cities had grabbed a quick 5-0 lead.
"It was a night when it was good to get an early lead," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities starting pitcher Jose Bravo didn’t give the Timber Rattlers a chance to get back into the game.
Bravo allowed just one hit over six innings, a single to David Fry with one out in the top of the first inning.
Fry was forced out at second when Jesus Lujano grounded into an inning-ending double play, and Bravo never looked back.
"Bravo pitched well, attacking the zone and forcing contact," Hernandez said. "It was a good way for him to go into the (all-star) break and into the second half, just a good overall outing for him."
Bravo retired the final 16 batters he faced in the one-hit victory, striking out seven batters to earn his first victory in six starts with the River Bandits.
The win, however, was the third in five decisions for the right-hander who has pitched in at least one game for every full-season minor-league club in the Houston organization this season.
His other two wins in 2019 came in relief for high-A Fayetteville.
Saturday, he worked with a healthy lead after David Hensley drove in the game’s first run with a single that rolled past shortstop Brice Turang and scored Dennis.
An errant pickoff attempt by Sunitsch scored Michael Wielansky, giving Quad-Cities a 2-0 advantage.
Run-scoring singles by Freudis Nova, Orlando Marquez and Carlos Machado ultimately ended the outing for Sunitsch (4-7).
"We just kept at it that inning, a lot of good contact," Hernandez said. "It was good to see Marquez and Machado come up with some hits from the bottom of the order. It was a good start."
And Saturday, that was enough for Bravo to finish off Wisconsin.