Brill, Reifert work to grow following promotions

Working into the second half of the minor-league baseball season, two of the five Quad-Cities area pitchers who have taken the mound are working to build on recent promotions.

Moline’s Matt Brill is competing at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career and Wilton’s Evan Reifert has returned to the high-A level following a stint in the Florida Complex League.

Brill is 1-0 through 10 relief appearances for Rochester in the International League since being promoted by the Nationals from Double-A Harrisburg on June 3, striking out 13 batters and walking seven over 12 innings.

Originally a 12th-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2017, Brill was obtained by Washington during the offseason and currently has a 3-1 overall record with a 4.11 ERA in 28 appearances this season.

Reifert was promoted by the Rays to their high-A affiliate, Bowling Green. The Wilton graduate is 1-0 through two relief appearances for the South Atlantic League team.

He struck out all three batters he faced to earn a win over Hickory on Thursday and has struck out five batters and walked one overall in his two appearances since joining the Hot Rods.

Elsewhere, Cody Sedlock continues to work for Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization after making his major-league debut in May, T.J. Sikkema continues to progress for the Yankees’ high-A Hudson Valley affiliate and Trenton Wallace is in the midst of a solid first full-season assignment with Dunedin in the low-A Florida State League.

Sedlock, a first-round pick of the Orioles in 2016, is currently 4-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 14 outings including 10 starts for Norfolk. The Rock Island Alleman graduate has struck out 62 batters and walked 28 over 54.1 innings at the Triple-A level this season.

Sikkema made the longest start of his career on July 3 for a Hudson Valley team managed by Rockridge graduate Tyson Blaser.

The 38th overall selection in the 2019 draft from Missouri, the Central DeWitt alum worked 4.1 hitless innings in a game against Brooklyn, striking out eight and not allowing any walks. Overall through nine starts, Sikkema is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA, striking out 33 batters and walking seven over 26 innings of work.

Wallace earned Florida State League pitcher of the week honors in mid-June for Dunedin, where the Blue Jays’ 11th-round pick in the 2021 draft has five starts among his 11 appearances.

The Davenport Assumption graduate has struck out 55 batters and walked 13 through 40.2 innings this season.

Injuries have prevented two other Quad-City area pitchers from taking the mound in games so far this season.

Ian Bedell, a Davenport Central graduate who was a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020 out of Missouri, has been on the seven-day injured list for Peoria in the Midwest League since the start of the season.

Colton Johnson of Kewanee Wethersfield remains on the 60-day injured list. Drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 draft out of Illinois State by the Athletics, the 6-foot-4 lefthander remains placed on the Stockton roster.