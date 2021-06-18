Business trip returns Rattlers' Reifert to QC

While Reifert filled a relief role on occasion at the college level at North Iowa Area Community College and Central Missouri, he was more accustomed to working as a starter and with the normal routine that accompanies that assignment.

“There is a different mindset when you’re being counted on as a reliever,’’ Reifert said. “You have to be ready at any time and be able to flip that switch to come into a game and compete right away.’’

His ability to get that done positioned Reifert to be promoted last month.

Both of his victories and his two saves so far this year came during the opening weeks of the season with Carolina, where he had a 1.00 ERA while striking out 16 batters and walking four in nine innings of work in five appearances.

“Carolina was a great place for me to start and just settle into the overall experience of what pro ball is like,’’ Reifert said.

And now with Wisconsin, the learning has continued against competition that in general is a little older and has a little more experience on its resume.