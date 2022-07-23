Call changed Bandits' pitcher's life

Contemplating sleeping in on a Monday off day, William Fleming is now glad he left the ringer on his cellphone turned on.

Otherwise, the Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher might have missed a life-altering call.

"It was definitely a different experience," Fleming said. "The phone rings at 8 a.m. I answer and am told I’m being traded. I didn’t see that coming."

Fleming was traded by the Seattle Mariners to the Kansas City organization on June 27, part of a deal which also sent pitcher Wyatt Mills to the Royals for major-league first baseman Carlos Santana and cash.

An 11th-round pick of Seattle in the 2021 draft out of Wake Forest, the 6-foot-6 right-hander from Asheville, N.C., Fleming was pitching at the time for Modesto in the California League.

He had made 14 starts this season for the Mariners' low-A affiliate when he was traded, building a 6-6 record while striking out 59 batters and walking 24 in 67.2 innings of work.

Fleming was preparing for another start and another opponent with the start of a new series when his phone rang that Monday morning.

"All of a sudden, you get a real feel for how this is a business," Fleming said.

He said the early-morning call was pretty much straight forward and did not include many details.

"They couldn’t even tell me at that point who else was involved or what was going on," Fleming said. "Until everybody has been informed, they don’t really tie all of those things together. It was pretty much, ‘You’ve been traded to Kansas City’ and we’ll get back to you."

At that point, there were a lot of things running through Fleming’s mind.

Among the first things he did was go online and familiarize himself with Royals pitchers at the major-league level.

He then started looking through rosters of Kansas City’s minor-league affiliates, searching for names of players he might have known either as a teammate or as an opponent.

He recognized current Quad Cities pitcher Patrick Halligan, a 13th-round pick of the Royals a year ago, as someone he had participated in a pre-draft workout with.

"Having just been drafted just last year, being traded wasn’t really something that was on my mind at all," Fleming said. "I had been just working hard and trying to get better from one day to the next in Modesto."

Fleming said he had little interaction with the Royals during the draft process, although he’s certain that he was likely seen by Kansas City scouts at some point while competing for the Demon Deacons.

He did attend a pre-draft camp where the Royals were represented, and he figures Kansas City scouts had watched him work last season either in the Arizona Complex League or after he was promoted to Modesto, either during his final seven outings last season or during the opening months this year.

"I really don’t know how that all came together, but I understand now that there are always eyes on you when you play this game," Fleming said. "I’m sure they had scouted some of our games."

Fleming found out the particulars about the deal he was involved in as the day progressed, learning more about the trade online, talking with Royals personnel on the phone and then fielding texts and calls from friends and family members.

He didn’t have much time to talk, packing his gear and catching a flight to the Quad-Cities where the River Bandits were preparing to open a home series against Peoria.

The first thing he noticed was green grass, a welcomed sight after working in the semi-arid climate of California’s Central Valley late last season and during the opening months of the 2022 season.

"The setting here is so nice and so different from where I was," Fleming said. "The green grass, it reminds me of home."

It was one of many adjustments Fleming has made during his first month in the Royals organization.

He has gotten to know new teammates, new coaches and is learning the expectations Kansas City has of players in its organization.

"Everybody has been welcoming and helpful, which has been great," Fleming said. "At the end of the day, it’s baseball and I have a chance to do what I love to do."

Fleming has made three starts for the River Bandits, displaying an effective slider and sinker in his initial appearances at the high-A level.

His expectations are to continue to improve as he works deeper into his first full-season assignment as a professional pitcher.

"I feel like I have been making significant improvements every day and the idea is to keep progressing in that direction," Fleming said.

"I need to work to continue to pound the zone and attack hitters, get ahead in counts and put myself to compete from a position of strength."