After enduring a couple of rough days and three straight losses in Beloit, Oscar Campos and the Quad-Cities River Bandits showed up ready to work Tuesday.
Campos drove home the first three runs for Quad-Cities as it rebounded with a 4-1 Midwest League victory over Burlington at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That’s the thing about this team. Everyone always has a good attitude and no matter what, we come out the next day ready to work hard and go,’’ Campos said. “We take it day by day and this was a new day. It was good to come out as a team and play good baseball and get the win.’’
Campos helped set that tone.
“He had a big day for us, really came through when we needed him,’’ River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities had a pair of bases-loaded opportunities in the first four innings against Bees starter Kyle Tyler.
Freudis Nova grounded into a double play to end a first-inning threat by the River Bandits, but Campos didn’t let a second chance go to waste.
Nova and Grae Kessinger had reached on one out-singles in the fourth and after Trey Dawson walked, Campos drove two runs in with a single to right.
“I went up there just looking for one pitch, trying to make the most of what they were giving me,’’ Campos said. "I have been working with (hitting coach Rafael) Pena on seeing my pitches and having better at-bats. I feel like things are getting better for me.''
The Bees answered the River Bandits’ productive fourth by cutting the lead in half in the top half of the fifth.
Harrison Wenson opened in the inning with a double off of Quad-Cities starter Abdiel Saldana, advanced on a single by Ryan Vega and pulled Burlington within 2-1 when he scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Connor Fitzsimons.
Saldana, making his fifth appearance of the season and second start for Quad-Cities as a part of a string of rehab efforts which began in the Gulf Coast League, scattered eight hits over six innings to earn his first win for the River Bandits.
He gave up a pair of leadoff doubles and a one-out triple in addition to working around a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first.
“Saldana made some good pitches and the defensive made some plays behind him to let him wiggle through some trouble, but he did some good things and (reliever Brett) Daniels continued to be really steady for us,’’ Hernandez said.
Daniels allowed one hit and struck out six Bees over three innings to earn his second save of the season as Quad-Cities added to its lead with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kessinger opened the sixth with his second double of the game and advanced on a groundout by Dawson before scoring when Campos drove a sharp single to left.
A leadoff double by Cesar Salazar followed by a run-scoring single by Alex McKenna, all part of a 10-hit effort, extended the River Bandits’ lead to 4-1 in the seventh.
“We spread the offense around a bit, had some good work on the mound,'' Hernandez said. "It was a good win for us, a good effort after a couple of tough ones in Beloit. That is a difficult place to play, so it was good to get back to work today.''