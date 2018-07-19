EASTLAKE, Ohio — Lake County pitchers held Clinton hitless over the final four innings Thursday to pull away to an 8-1 Midwest League win over the visiting LumberKings.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Clinton, which pulled within 2-1 when Keegan McGovern walked and later scored on a Zach Scott single in the top of the fourth inning.
A two-run home run by Nolan Jones in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a single run in the sixth and three runs in the eighth allowed the Captains to even the series at one game apiece.
Kirk McCarty (3-9) worked around four walks while scattering five hits over 5.2 innings to earn the win. Ryne Inman (3-6) took the loss for the LumberKings, giving up six hits of the 11 hits Lake County collected, in addition to allowing four runs, three earned, over a five-inning start.