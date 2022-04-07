Championship experience fuels returning Bandits

If nothing else, the Quad Cities River Bandits’ return game looks strong as the 2022 Midwest League season opens.

The 15 returning players on the Quad Cities roster had a variety of experiences while playing for a team which won the High-A Central League championship a year ago, experiences they expect to benefit them now.

“Just being here for a few games, it gave me a feel for what it’s like at this level,’’ outfielder Parker Bates said. “It gave me a head start on this season.’’

The River Bandits open their 132-game schedule on Friday, opening a three-game series at South Bend at 6 p.m. Quad Cities opens its home schedule on Tuesday, hosting Cedar Rapids at 6:30 p.m.

Right-handed pitchers Mitch Ellis and Yohanse Morel were part of the River Bandits’ opening day roster a year ago, with the team throughout its 77-41 season, while others were discovered the differences between the low-A and high-A levels following late-season promotions.

Shortstop Tyler Tolbert played in six games for Quad Cities in 2021 but welcomed the chance to experience that playing time before returning to the River Bandits this spring.

“It’s a different level. The pitchers here, they throw a lot of strikes and fill up the zone,’’ Tolbert said. “And here, the mistakes you make can eat you up. You have to play through them, continue to play hard and understand that this level will test your skills.’’

A 13th-round draft pick of the Royals in 2019 from Alabama-Birmingham, Tolbert will bring some speed to the River Bandits lineup. He combined to steal 55 bases in 57 attempts last season while playing at three levels in the Kansas City farm system.

Bates, a ninth-round selection of the Royals in the 2021 draft from Louisiana Tech, played in 11 late-season games for Quad Cities last season after seeing action in 10 games in the Arizona Complex League.

“The thing that really jumped out to me was the speed of the game here,’’ Bates said. “The speed of the players, the speed of the ball coming off the bat, it all was different and I’m glad I had a chance to experience it.’’

For pitchers Noah Murdock, Kasey Kalich and Christian Chamberlain, last season’s experiences with the River Bandits provide a foundation to build on now.

Murdock started in six of his seven outings for Quad Cities last season. The 6-foot-8 right-hander from Virginia joined the River Bandits in June and went 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA before an injury ended his season in late July.

“It’s good to be back and good to be healthy,’’ Murdock said. “I’ve had a good spring and I’m ready to go. I’m looking for consistency.’’

Murdock, who joins infielder Peyton Wilson, catcher Luca Tresh and outfielder Tyler Gentry as River Bandits ranked among the Royals’ top-30 prospects by MLB.com, believes he benefited from the time he spent with Quad Cities last season.

“To get an understanding of what the game is like here and what the hitters are like, it all helps now,’’ Murdock said. “Every experience you have in this game gives you a chance to learn.’’

Chamberlain, scheduled to start on the mound for Quad Cities in its opener against the Cubs, pitched in two games for the River Bandits last season and earned a win in his lone decision.

“I’m anxious to get a full season in,’’ said Chamberlain, a fourth-round pick of the Royals in 2020 from Oregon State. “I’m excited to be part of this staff. There are a lot of good arms here and I think we can do some good things together.’’

Kalich, a fourth-round draft pick of the Braves in 2019 from Texas A&M, made 14 appearances for Quad Cities last season.

He joined the River Bandits on July 30 after being dealt by Atlanta to Kansas City in a trade for outfielder Jorge Soler.

“The team here last year was tight, worked well together, and I’ve seen a lot of good things from this group this spring,’’ Kalich said. “There are a lot of veteran guys returning, which is good experience in a league like this, and the young guys, they’re good players. There are good possibilities here.’’

Even though they arrived late in the season in 2021, Tolbert and Bates welcomed the chance to be around a team that was playing its way to a championship.

“Kansas City has had a lot of clubs win championships in the minors the past couple of years like the one here and seeing how those guys worked, how they prepared, it was a good experience,’’ Tolbert said.

Bates said it provided motivation as he headed into his offseason work.

“Seeing how they were all on the same page, how they prepared every day, those are experiences you learn from and want to carry over,’’ Bates said. “You want to be a part of that.’’

Tolbert said that championship end goal is where this season begins.

“You work every day to put yourself to be in a position like that at the end of the year,’’ Tolbert said. “You want to go out and do good things.’’

