Expectations will not change during the second half of the season for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, but manager Mickey Storey believes the challenge will be a bit different.
Beloit provided a hint of what Quad-Cities can expect over the final months of the season in the way it competed during the opening games of the half at Modern Woodmen Park.
“I do think people will come into our games wanting to get a piece of us,’’ Storey said.
“We’re the first-half champs. We’re the defending league champs. We’re an Astros farm team, part of an organization that won the World Series last year. There are a lot of reasons for people to want to play well against us.’’
Storey is OK with that.
“It keeps us on top of our game,’’ he said. "We know that we're going to have to try to bring our best every day. That's something we talk about.''
With a postseason berth secure after winning the first-half title in the Western Division by one game over Peoria and Clinton, priorities for River Bandits players remain unchanged.
“We want guys to continue to develop. Our days will be the same,’’ Storey said. “We’ll spend every day working on pitching, hitting, defense, baserunning and like it was in the first half, the idea is to have the work we put in during the day show up at night during games.’’
Storey said the River Bandits’ work during a 40-30 first half illustrates how player development ideally works.
He views games as an exam, a chance to put the things players are concentrating on before the gates open to work in an on-the-job, competitive situation.
“When things work that way, winning usually follows and it creates a great environment to learn in,’’ Storey said.
Much like the final weeks of the first half, Storey anticipates the River Bandits roster will continue to evolve.
Only nine players who opened the season with Quad-Cities were on the 25-player roster for Thursday’s second-half opener.
The final position player on the roster who was part of the River Bandits’ 2017 Midwest League championship team, Bryan De La Cruz, was promoted Sunday by the Astros to high-A Buies Creek and five players from Houston’s 2018 draft class are already playing for Quad-Cities.
“We started the half with a good number of guys adjusting to the pro game,’’ Storey said. “That’s an individual process. Some will adapt quickly and for others, it will take some time.’’
Storey believes that will likely lead to inconsistency in the River Bandits’ play early in the half, but he expects it to also lead to general growth throughout the roster.
“Everybody pushes ahead from one day to the next and I do believe that moves everybody toward the next level,’’ he said. “We have guys here who have made a lot of progress this season. Some have moved on and more will, but that constant growth does benefit everyone.’’
Brill promoted: Matt Brill, a Moline graduate who was among Kane County representatives in the Midwest League All-Star Game last week, was promoted by the Diamondbacks on Sunday to high-A Visalia.
The right-hander selected by Arizona in the 12th round of the 2017 draft, was moved to the California League team after going 4-1 with six saves and a 2.93 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the Cougars. Brill struck out 30 batters and walked 15 in 27.2 innings for Kane County.
Brill is one of two former Maroons currently competing in professional baseball.
Dakota Bacus was activated by the Nationals last Tuesday after spending two months on the disabled list. Currently pitching for Double-A Harrisburg in the Eastern League, Bacus is 0-1 and has pitched just 10.1 innings this season.
Dream team: Storey enjoyed the opportunity to manage the Western Division team in last week’s Midwest League All-Star Game.
The River Bandits’ first-year manager had a chance to put together a lineup card that started with the overall No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, Royce Lewis of Cedar Rapids, and included three other first-round draft picks.
“I just put the guys at the top who did the most damage against Quad-Cities this season and went from there,’’ Storey said. “It was a great experience, though, getting a chance to meet and talk with those guys.’’
Onward, upward: Quad-Cities isn’t the only team dealing with promotions of some of its top offensive players.
Outfielder Alex Kirilloff, a first-round pick of the Twins in 2016, and catcher Ben Rortvedt are now both playing for high-A Fort Myers in the Florida State League. Both have adjusted quickly, currently hitting over .300.
Lewis, who turned 19 earlier this month, may be the next in line for a promotion. The Kernels’ shortstop is hitting .303 and has now played 76 games with Cedar Rapids since joining the team on Aug. 12 last season.
ALUMNI REPORT
Randy Cesar, who spent parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Quad-Cities, made Texas League history on Thursday.
Cesar broke a 49-year old league record when he hit safely in his 38th consecutive game for Corpus Christi, beginning a 3-for-4 game with a double in his first at-bat to break a record established in 1969 by Bobby Trevino of El Paso.
He extended his streak to 41 games on Sunday before the Texas League went into its all-star break.
The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic hit .205 over 36 games for Quad-Cities in the 2016 season, then returned last year to bat .302 in 27 games before being promoted to high-A Buies Creek.
Cesar is currently batting .354 through 63 games for Corpus Christi and has already topped his previous career best with nine home runs this season.
THIS WEEK
Quad-Cities River Bandits
Today: Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., Dew for Tuesday ticket discount, Xtream Tuesday $4 online bleacher tickets, postgame fireworks
Wednesday: Wiscionsin, 6:30 p.m., We Care Wednesday animal shelter spotlight; Black and Brave Wrestling Night
Thursday: at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: at Kane County, 1 p.m.
Monday: at Beloit, 7 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings
Today: Burlington, 6:30 p.m., $2 Tuesday ticket, food and beverage specials, craft beer night
Wednesday: Burlington, 6:30 p.m., LumberKings card strip giveaway No. 4, retro beer night
Thursday: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Friday: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Saturday: at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Monday: at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.