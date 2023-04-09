Chandler Champlain continued a trend Sunday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

But, he wasn’t alone.

Champlain scattered two hits over six innings and struck out eight South Bend batters in a walk-free start but was tagged with the loss in a 2-1 Midwest League loss to the Cubs at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities bats remained quiet, mustering just three hits, and for a third straight game the River Bandits spotted South Bend a 2-0 lead that proved to be too much to overcome.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Pitching on both sides has been the name of this series and that didn’t change in this game.’’

Champlain set the tone, striking out the side to open the game and throwing three perfect innings before the Cubs’ Fabian Pertuz opened the fourth with a home run.

The River Bandits right-hander hit the next batter he faced, DJ Artis, with a pitch and after Artis stole second he scored South Bend’s final run on a single to right by Yohendrick Pinango.

Champlain finished his initial start of the season by retiring the Cubs in order in the fifth and sixth innings.

“He’s looked good all spring and to see that carry over to his first start is encouraging,’’ Conrad said.

South Bend managed just one more hit over the final three innings, a leadoff single in the ninth by Haydn McGeary, off of Quad Cities relievers Caden Monke, Marlin Willis and Anderson Paulino but each kept the Cubs the board after allowing five baserunners to move into the scoring position.

“There was some traffic on the bases and those three relievers came up big when they needed to and helped keep us in the game,’’ Conrad said. “That’s important, too, and to have the confidence to step up and get the outs in those situations is good to see. I'm really pleased with what our pitchers have done this series.’’

The River Bandits, who didn’t pick up a hit in Saturday’s loss to the Cubs until the eighth inning, were held hitless into the sixth on Sunday.

Gavin Cross broke the ice for Quad Cities with a one-out single.

The River Bandits collected their lone run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Javier Vaz drove a leadoff single into center and stole second base before scoring on an RBI single by Cayden Wallace.

Quad Cities has collected 11 hits during its 0-3 start to the season.

While the sample size remains small, Conrad said his club is a better hitting team than it has shown.

“It’s extremely early, but we will go around and make sure the confidence remains in a good place,’’ Conrad said.

“Every player wants to start off the season strong, but we have run into some good pitching these first three games. We just need to keep working. We’ll be fine. I truly believe that.’’