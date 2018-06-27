Clinton starter Clay Chandler made the LumberKings do the work behind him, but they were up to the task in a 4-1 win over the Burlington Bees.
Chandler (4-1) didn't record a strikeout in six innings, but held the Bees to one run on two hits to pick up the win.
A pair of fourth-inning solo home runs provided all of the offense the LumberKings needed, as Ryan Costello and Keegan McGovern both went deep off Bees starter Mitchell Traver (5-6) to stake Clinton to a 2-0 lead.
After the Bees closed to within 2-1, Johnny Adams gave Clinton some insurance runs with a two-run sixth inning home run.
Marvin Gorgas and Sam Delaplane combined for three scoreless innings to close out the win.
The Bees will try to make it three wins in a row today as they send Raymond Kerr to the mound against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.