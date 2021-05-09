Change remains a constant as Bandits return home

Following a 20-month lapse between home games, Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller is more than ready to welcome fans back to Davenport’s riverfront ballpark on Tuesday.
“I’m incredibly excited about it,’’ Heller said. “Everything is ready to roll. We’re happy to finally be able to welcome fans back to Modern Woodmen Park.’’
Plenty has changed since the River Bandits last took the field at a facility which hosted its first professional baseball game 90 years ago this month.
The Davenport Blue Sox played their first game at was then known as Municipal Stadium on May 26, 1931, a facility that long-time Davenport Democrat sports editor John Donnell wrote was “the salvation of the national pastime in our village.’’
Only the outside brick façade and roof remain from the original construction of a ballpark built for $165,000 that 50 years ago this month was rechristened as John O’Donnell Stadium to honor the legacy of a community leader and journalist who worked for decades at predecessors of today’s Quad-City Times.
Major renovations occurred in 1989 and prior to the 2004 season and more will follow a 2021 home schedule that opens with a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday against Cedar Rapids, the first of 60 games the River Bandits are scheduled to play at Modern Woodmen Park this season.
“I would love to meet a modern-day Rip Van Winkle who was there back when the ballpark opened in 1931 and was awoken now to see how much has changed, to see some of the incredible changes and how much fun people are still having coming to games,’’ Heller said.
Even fans who attended games in 2019 when the River Bandits last played at home will notice a few changes.
On the field, Quad Cities is in the first year of an affiliation with the Kansas City Royals and in its first year of competing at the high-A level in a restructured 12-team High-A Central League that includes former Midwest League rivals of the River Bandits.
At the ballpark, plenty has changed as well since the final out was recorded in 2019.
Outside, a new entry drive and plaza have been completed to accommodate a new elevated rail cross adjacent to the facility.
Inside, new larger high-definition video and ribbon boards have been installed.
The video board that sits on top of the grass berm in left field measures 42x36 feet while the ribbon board at the base of the fence in right measures 80x7 feet.
“The pictures are as sharp as the television in my living room,’’ Heller said. “It’s pretty impressive and can do a lot of things.’’
New outfield wall padding has been installed and the playing surface is in pristine condition.
“With minimal use over the last 20 months and the continued hard work by our groundskeeper, fans are going to see a field that looks better than ever,’’ Heller said. “The grass is perfect.’’
The ballpark’s collection of amusement attractions has added a gyroscope and River Bandits’ merchandise offerings will offer more caps and t-shirts featuring the color blue, an acknowledgment of the team’s new affiliation with the Royals organization.
“Mostly, we are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark and see familiar faces again,” Heller said. “It’s been too long and it’s time for the River Bandits to be playing baseball in front of fans in the Quad-Cities again.’’