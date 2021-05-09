Change remains a constant as Bandits return home

“I would love to meet a modern-day Rip Van Winkle who was there back when the ballpark opened in 1931 and was awoken now to see how much has changed, to see some of the incredible changes and how much fun people are still having coming to games,’’ Heller said.

Even fans who attended games in 2019 when the River Bandits last played at home will notice a few changes.

On the field, Quad Cities is in the first year of an affiliation with the Kansas City Royals and in its first year of competing at the high-A level in a restructured 12-team High-A Central League that includes former Midwest League rivals of the River Bandits.

At the ballpark, plenty has changed as well since the final out was recorded in 2019.

Outside, a new entry drive and plaza have been completed to accommodate a new elevated rail cross adjacent to the facility.

Inside, new larger high-definition video and ribbon boards have been installed.

The video board that sits on top of the grass berm in left field measures 42x36 feet while the ribbon board at the base of the fence in right measures 80x7 feet.