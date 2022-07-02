Chiefs' Love quiets Bandits' bats

Trouble started at the top Saturday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

From the top of mound and the leadoff spot in five of the first seven innings, Peoria did what it needed to do to hand Quad Cities an 8-2 Midwest League loss at Modern Woodmen Park.

Chiefs starter Austin Love limited the River Bandits to four hits over seven innings and the Chiefs scored seven of their eight runs in innings when their first batter reached base.

Love struck out five batters and walked three in an outing where he was dominant from the start.

"He came out and took it to us," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "We weren’t able to get too many good swings off of him all night. He kept us off balance."

Quad Cities managed just one hit off of Love through the first five innings, a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line by Rubendy Jaquez in the bottom of the third.

"Beautiful bunt," Conrad said. "But it was difficult to get much else going. I felt we looked good earlier in the day, looked ready, but he shut us down."

Jaquez was caught stealing following his bunt single, and by the time Diego Hernandez doubled for the River Bandits’ next hit with two outs in the sixth, Quad Cities found itself in a 3-0 hole.

The Chiefs opened a 2-0 lead in the third when Brady Whalen belted the first of his two homers in the game, a two-out, two-run shot to right off of Adrian Alcantara.

The hit was one of five allowed by Alcantara in a five-inning start, but Peoria did add to its lead with a single run in the fifth before securing its second straight win in the series with a four-run seventh.

The Chiefs’ advantage reached 3-0 in the fifth when Wade Stauss was hit by a pitch to open the inning, advanced on a sacrifice by Tommy Jew, took third on a single by Todd Lott and scored on a fielder’s choice by Tyler Reichenborn.

"Adrian threw the ball pretty well overall, but when (Peoria) got runners on base, they were pretty aggressive like we like to be and things seemed to work for them tonight," Conrad said.

Quad Cities cut into the lead when it scored the first of its two runs in the sixth.

Love recorded the fourth of five strikeouts to open the inning and following a groundout, Hernandez drove a double to right.

He then trimmed the Peoria lead to 3-1, scoring when Herard Gonzalez sliced a single beyond the reach of shortstop Ramon Mendoza.

Gonzalez collected two of the Bandits’ seven hits in the game, including a run-scoring single eighth before Whalen launched a solo home run in the top of the ninth to provide Peoria with its winning margin.

Any thoughts of a Quad Cities comeback evaporated when the Chiefs batted around in the seventh.

Mendoza was hit by a pitch to open the inning and Stauss followed by driving a double over the head of Hernandez in center.

A bases-loaded walk to Reichenborn drove the first of four runs in the inning home.

Jacob Buchberger followed with a two-out, two-run single and Osvaldo Tovalin brought Peoria’s seventh run home with a sharp single to right, part of a 12-hit attack by the Chiefs.

"They have some guys who can knock it around pretty good and they showed that again," Conrad said.

