The Peoria Chiefs jumped on Quad-Cities starter Jose Rivera for four runs in the second inning Wednesday on their way to a 6-2 win over the River Bandits.
Rivera (1-3), who was recalled Wednesday from extended spring training, surrendered five runs, three earned, over 3 2/3 innings. He did strike out six.
Most of the damage came in the second, when a pair of doubles to lead off the inning, a throwing error after a dropped third strike, a pair of singles and two wild pitches put the Chiefs ahead 4-0.
Matt Ruppenthal scattered seven hits and a walk over 3 1/3 one-run innings, and Riley Cabral pitched two scoreless innings to give Quad-Cities a chance to rally, but the Bandits' offense couldn't get going against a trio of Chiefs pitchers.
The Bandits stranded runners in the first three innings alone, including failing to score after an Austin Dennis walk and a Jeremy Pena double put runners on second and third with no outs in the third.
Ross Adolph's sacrifice fly scored Michael Wielansky to get the River Bandits on the board in the sixth and Adolph scored on Orlando Marquez's groundout in the ninth for the only Bandits runs.
Prior to Wednesday's game, the Astros reassigned pitcher Jayson Schroeder to the extended spring training roster and added Rivera to the the Quad-Cities roster.
Schroeder, Houston's second-round draft choice in 2018, has an 0-1 record and a 12.00 ERA through three appearances while Rivera rejoins the team after accumulating a 10.24 ERA in three previous appearances.