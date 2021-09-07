Chiefs rally to spoil Bandits' party

Peoria didn't give the Quad Cities River Bandits a chance to celebrate Tuesday, but the River Bandits earned a postseason berth despite a loss on the field.
The Chiefs overcame an early three-run deficit to rally for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park, denying the River Bandits their first opportunity to win their way into the two-team High A Central League playoffs.
In a season where the teams with the top two records in the league regardless of division will advance to postseason play, Quad Cities continues to hold a 12-game lead over field with 12 games remaining on the regular-season schedule.
Cedar Rapids, Great Lakes and Lake County also remain in the hunt but have only 11 games remaining on their schedules.
Quad Cities didn’t go quietly.
The River Bandits left the bases loaded in the eighth and stranded the tying run on second base after Michael Massey drove Parker Bates home with a double with two outs in the ninth.
Jordan Walker’s three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference.
The Cardinals’ first-round selection in the 2020 draft rattled a pitch from River Bandits reliever Patrick Smith off of an advertising banner attached to a fence on top of the wall in center field.
The ball hit just over the top of a bright yellow stripe that denotes what is and is not a home run at Modern Woodmen Park.
Umpires initially ruled that ball had not cleared the stripe but overturned their initial decision after Chiefs manager Chris Swauger disputed the call.
That brought River Bandits manager Chris Widger out of the dugout, but his questions went unanswered.
After Quad Cities (70-37) left the bases loaded in a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Walker used his bat to add an insurance run for Peoria in the top of the ninth.
Masyn Winn had reached on a two-out throwing error by Bandits shortstop Maikel Garcia, stole second and was on his way to swiping third when Walker dribbled a grounder down the third base line.
With home plate left undefended, Winn rounded third and scored an uncontested run which gave the Chiefs a 6-3 edge.
Peoria rallied after a quick start by Quad Cities.
The River Bandits used Massey’s 21st home run of the season to grab a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Massey’s ball left the park in right-center and scored Nick Loftin, who had reached on an infield single and advanced on a throwing error by Walker at third.
Quad Cities extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Eric Cole scored on a groundout by Garcia.
Cole had reached on a single and advanced on an infield single by Kale Emshoff and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Parker Bates.
The Chiefs pushed across single runs in the third and fifth innings to play their way back into the game.
A run-scoring groundout by Walker in the third and a leadoff homer by Aaron Antonini in the fifth trimmed the River Bandits’ lead to a single run.
Quad Cities missed an opportunity to extend its lead in the fourth when Cole reached third base to open the inning.
Peoria’s Jhon Torres in right misplayed a fly ball off the bat of Cole, but three straight fly balls to left field denied the River Bandits a chance to capitalize on the Chiefs’ third error of the game.