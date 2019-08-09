In order to snap a seven-game losing streak and avoid a sweep, Clinton needed to run a little extra Friday night.
Six extra-base hits, five of them doubles, gave the LumberKings a total of 17 bases and enough offense to prevail over Quad-Cities 4-2 in the series finale in front of a crowd of 4,938 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The five two-baggers ties the most Clinton has registered in a game this season, matching the mark it set in a July 12 contest against Lake County.
In its last game with the temporary nickname of the Treasure Hunters, Quad-Cities totaled its lowest run outing and dropped its only game in the custom uniforms.
After the game, the jerseys were auctioned off in conjunction with Goodwill.
For the second straight game, the LumberKings (60-56) grabbed the early lead, and this time they made it stick for the wire-to-wire victory.
Davis Bradshaw kick-started the first inning with a double and was brought home on another double off the bat of Peyton Burdick for the early 1-0 cushion.
In the third, Burdick launched his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field to double Clinton’s advantage.
One frame later, a roping double to right from Samuel Castro increased the lead to 3-0. Seven of the LumberKings' nine hits came in the first four innings.
That proved to be plenty of run support for right-hander Jake Walters.
A ninth-round selection out of Alabama in the 2018 draft, Walters tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six Bandits batters.
And he worked around a lot of trouble to earn his fifth win of the season.
Quad-Cities (69-44) stranded six runners — three in scoring position — in the first four innings, with one ball leaving in the infield.
Getting on base four times via walks and twice on Trey Dawson doubles, the Bandits were held off the scoreboard through five frames.
The comeback commenced in the sixth inning.
Against southpaw Manuel Rodriguez, three straight base hits put Q-C on the board as Dawson drove in Grae Kessinger to make the deficit 3-1.
That was all Quad-Cities could muster as a strikeout and a fly out ended the rally.
After Clinton tacked on its fourth run of the night on another RBI double courtesy of J.D. Osborne in the seventh, the River Bandits cut the lead back to two.
Wilyer Abreu reached on a one-out error and Alex McKenna took advantage, hitting a deep double to left field to score Abreu.
As in the sixth, the Q-C offense couldn’t bring the run home as a strikeout and groundout prevented any further damage.
Quad-Cities got its leadoff batter on base in the final two frames but turned those chances into zero runs.
A 4-3 double play and a caught stealing ended the eighth, and LumberKings closer Zach Wolf worked around a walk from Michael Wielansky to nab his ninth save of the season.
Matt Ruppenthal took his sixth loss of the year, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.
Dawson went 3-for-4 at the plate while Alex Holderbach notched his only two hits of the three-game set. Burdick led the way for Clinton with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Quad-Cities embarks on a road trip starting today at Wisconsin for three games. Clinton travels to Peoria to start a series with the Chiefs.