The Clinton LumberKings blew a five-run lead Tuesday night, falling 8-6 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels at NelsonCorp Field.
Clinton took a 2-0 lead on a two-run double from Will Banfield in the first inning. Cedar Rapids cut the lead in half with a Ben Rodriguez home run in the top of the fourth inning, but Clinton's offense responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame.
Connor Grant drove in Jerar Encarnacion, two runs scored on an error, then Crhistopher Torres drove in Zach Scott as Clinton scored four runs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead.
Cedar Rapids began its comeback with three runs in the fifth inning, coming on a three-run home run from Wander Javier.
The Kernels added three more runs in the eighth inning, then capped the scoring in the ninth.
George Soriano pitched 5⅔ innings to start for Clinton, striking out nine and allowing eight hits. Tyler Jones (1-3) was hit with the loss while Jose Martinez (2-1) grabbed the win for Cedar Rapids.