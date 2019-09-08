CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Clinton was three outs away from reaching the Midwest League championship.
Cedar Rapids wasn't ready to see its season end.
DaShawn Keirsey hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Kernels a 3-2 walk-off win in Game 2 of the Western Division finals Saturday.
The Kernels scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, rallying back to force a deciding Game 3 at Perfect Game Field today at 6:35 p.m. The winner will face South Bend, who finished off a two-game sweep of Great Lakes with a 7-3 win Saturday.
Clinton, looking to reach its first finals since 2016 and eighth overall, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Peyton Burdick, scoring Christopher Torres.
Cedar Rapids rallied back on an RBI single from Kiersey, who drove in two runs in the game.
The LumberKings retook the lead in the fourth inning when Evan Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to score Kameron Misner.
That 2-1 lead looked like it would hold up until the Kernels knocked around reliever Zach Wolf (0-1), who allowed three hits and both runs without recording an out. Only one run was earned as Matt Wallner led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error by Torres.
Tanner Andrews pitched six innings in his start for Clinton, allowing four hits and striking out eight. Rickey Ramirez (1-0) earned the win for Cedar Rapids.