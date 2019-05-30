Clinton pitcher Tanner Andrews was nearly perfect on Thursday, allowing just one hit and one walk over six shutout innings of work.
Unfortunately for the LumberKings, by the time Andrews entered the game the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had all the runs they would need.
Wisconsin scored seven runs in the first inning and then held on for a 7-5 win over Clinton.
J.D. Osborne's second home run of the season gave the LumberKings a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but it was short-lived.
Wisconsin second baseman Brice Turang led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on David Fry's single and scored on a wild pitch by Clinton starter Jake Walters, opening the floodgates.
Brewers catcher Manny Pina, in Wisconsin on a rehab assignment, singled and Fry came home on an error by right fielder Jerar Encarnacion. A Chad McClanahan double and a Yeison Coca single ended the night for Walters (0-1) after recording just one out.
Je'Von Ward had an RBI single, Turang had a two-run single and Fry doubled in the seventh run of the inning off reliever Alex Vesia before Clinton finally got out of the first.
Clinton did chip away at the lead off Wisconsin starter Adam Hill. Zach Scott's one-out single started a rally in the third, with RBI singles by Thomas Jones and Encarnacion and a sacrifice fly by Osborne cutting Wisconsin's lead to 7-4.
Encarnacion then doubled in Osborne in the fifth to make it 7-5 and chase Hill.
Unfortunately for the LumberKings, they fared little better against Wisconsin relievers Tyler Gillies (1-1) and Anthony Bender, as the pair allowed just two hits and struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings of work.