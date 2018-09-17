As minor-league baseball teams work to finalize player development contracts with major-league organizations, the Clinton LumberKings are among teams considering multiple possibilities.
The options for the Midwest League team range from affiliating with one of a handful of major-league clubs still seeking affiliates at the Class A level or extending an agreement Clinton has had with the Seattle Mariners for the past 10 years.
“We are talking with other organizations although renewing our long-term relationship with the Mariners remains a possibility as well,’’ LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said.
By rule, Sunday was the first day Clinton team officials could speak with representatives of major-league organizations other than the Seattle club it has been affiliated with since 2009.
Teams have until Sept. 30 to finalize a deal although Tornow said he would like to see the process completed sooner.
“Hopefully by the end of the week, we’ll have an idea of where we’re at and then we’ll get ready to play ball in 2019,’’ Tornow said.
That is not in question.
Clinton opens its 2019 schedule at Kane County on April 4 and under terms of the existing Professional Baseball Agreement between Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the minors, and Major League Baseball all 160 minor-league teams from the short-season through Triple-A levels are guaranteed a major-league affiliate.
Player development contracts binding a major-league team to a minor-league affiliate can be two or four years in length.
Quad-Cities, for example, extended its six-year relationship with the Astros organization earlier this month by signing a two-year deal which runs through 2020, while Wisconsin announced Friday it had agreed to a four-year extension with the Brewers through 2022.
At the Class A level, all but six of the 30 teams in the Midwest League and South Atlantic League have announced contracts with major-league affiliates for the upcoming season.
Clinton is among three Midwest League clubs without an announced affiliation for 2019, joining Athletics-affiliated Beloit and Diamondbacks-affiliated Kane County.
The remaining three Class A clubs that have not announced affiliations play in the South Atlantic League, Marlins-affiliated Greensboro, Pirates-affiliated West Virginia and White Sox-affiliated Kannapolis.
Like the LumberKings, those teams could renew existing agreements or affiliate with a different parent club. If no deal is completed by Sept. 30, affiliations are assigned for a two-year period.