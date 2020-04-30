Clinton enjoys lunch with the LumberKings

"We’re working up to that. Today, it’s a cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich," said Janet Jackson of Clinton, who joined her husband Larry in enjoying a lunch break with the LumberKings on Thursday.

"It’s a way for us to support the club. Baseball’s been here a long time and we want to see it continue. Larry remembers coming out to games with his grandparents. This is the third week in a row we’ve been out here."

Judy Dennis of Clinton said it was good to have a chance enjoy some ballpark fare.

"It’s that time of year, baseball season, and it’s good to support the team and the ballpark," she said.

Many of the folks who pre-ordered their food Thursday were repeat customers.

The LumberKings first offered the curbside concessions on April 16, the day Clinton was scheduled to host its home opener.

Tornow said the idea came out of a brainstorming session with staff members.

"A team on the East Coast was doing Hope-ning Night instead of Opening Night and we thought about ‘What can we do?’ We knew we weren’t going to have a game. We knew we couldn’t have people come out to the park and experience an empty field of dreams," Tornow said.