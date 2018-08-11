The Clinton LumberKings scored three times in the first inning and a trio of Clinton pitchers made sure they didn't need any more in a 5-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.
Peoria pitcher Alvaro Seijas' struggles started right away as he hit leadoff man Billy Cooke, who advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Connor Hoover's single. After a walk, Eugene Helder hit an RBI double and the third run scored on a throwing error by Seijas.
Keegan McGovern hit a solo home run in the fourth for Clinton, and Dimas Ojeda completed the LumberKings' scoring that same inning, doubling and coming around to score on an error by the Chiefs' Nolan Gorman.
Clay Chandler (7-3) gave up two runs in five innings for Clinton and Steven Moyers and Kyle Wilcox combined for four perfect innings to close out the game.