A pair of Clinton pitchers held Peoria to just three hits as the LumberKings won their fourth straight, topping the Chiefs 4-1 in Clinton.
Clinton's Tanner Andrews (3-3) threw seven innings for the second straight start, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. Elkin Alcala followed with a pair of hitless innings for his second save.
Clinton's offense was paced by a pair of high 2019 draft picks as Miami third-rounder Peyton Burdick tallied two hits and an RBI and fourth-rounder Evan Edwards had three singles and a run scored.
Peoria got on the board first in the top of the fourth when Andrews hit Delvin Perez and Brady Whalen followed with an RBI double, Peoria's only extra-base hit of the game.
The LumberKings answered right back in the bottom of the inning as Miami 2018 first round pick Connor Scott led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch by Peoria starter Kyle Leahy.
Clinton took the lead for good in the fifth when Marcos Rivera led off with a double and scored on Burdick's RBI single.
The LumberKings tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning as Edwards walked with one out. Thomas Jones followed with a double to score Edwards, with Jones going to third on the throw.
Jones then scored on Rivera's sacrifice fly.
The LumberKings return to action at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Kane County with Alberto Guerrero (3-3) scheduled to take the mound for Clinton.