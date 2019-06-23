The Clinton LumberKings got a strong pitching performance Sunday, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 at Fox Cities Stadium.
Tyler Jones (2-4) pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four to grab the win, while Tyler Mitzel pitched 3⅓ innings, striking out four and allowing two hits and Zach Wolf closed out the game for his fourth save of the year.
Clinton took a 2-0 lead on an RBI ground out from Marcos Rivera that scored Peyton Burdick. Connor Scott added to the lead with an RBI single later in the inning. The LumberKings added two runs in the seventh inning to up their lead to 4-0 before Wisconsin's David Fry hit his 11th home run of the year in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Scott led the offense with three hits and an RBI as Clinton rattled off 12 hits in the game.